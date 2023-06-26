Armpit sweat, which are the best deodorants on the market: the complete ranking

Deodorant: here’s which one to choose, according to the experts these are the best on the market, find out which one is best suited to your armpits.

Summer has finally arrived and among the many purchases for the summer season there is also that of deodorant clearly we use it all year round but for the summer there is even more need for it.

Deodorant (pexles) – lindiscreto.it

So we could also decide to change it and try one that is able to fight bad smells and does not stain. In fact, an excellent deodorant is able to keep us fresh and perfumed throughout the day even if we don’t have the opportunity to put it back in the middle of the day.

With the rising temperatures the hectic days welding it’s inevitable that’s why you need to choose a quality product that will be able to neutralize bad smells and guarantee us a great smell despite everything.

Deodorant, here is the list of the best on the market find out what they are

A proper deodorant makes the difference. In fact, this type of product is not only able to eliminate bad smells but they can also be useful for preventing various irritations and infections on the skin.

According to a study carried out by the magazine “60 Million Consumers”, these would be the best and worst products to buy commercially to appear on the list are about 22 deodorants. The products are not only sold in France but are also available in Italy. We must certainly pay attention to all those products that are not safe and that are rich in chemicals, in fact we must always prefer natural products especially for cosmetics.

Unfortunately, some products are not healthy as they contain substances that could interfere with the endocrines and which could therefore make the product carcinogenic. This type of harmful substance is not only found in deodorants but also in many other body care products, such as in creams, shampoos, conditioners and shower gels. Daily use of these products could cause us to develop various pathologies over time, which is why they should be absolutely avoided.

The deodorants to prefer are definitely the rolls as they generally do not contain alcohol. Among the ingredients it is good that the most are natural that do not contain parabens and chemicals. We can find this type of product especially in herbal shops and pharmacies.

