It happens a Terni a terrible story due to a wrong diagnosis non-existent tumor; Anna L. he is 46 years old and today he is preparing to face a process in which “I was forced to relive my ordeal, to undergo a visit in front of about fifteen experts. All this while waiting for justice for the damages I have suffered.

The story, reported by Messenger gives us an odyssey that the woman from Terni has had to face since the first diagnosis in 2014. After a few visits, the doctors give her a terrible verdict. The lady has a malignant tumor requiring invasive surgery.

In the first intervention, which took place in Rome, they will be removed uterus, ovaries, 40 lymph nodes and the bladder. The result of histological examination will establish that there was no tumor.

From the surgery and for 4 years the woman lives a continuous nightmare made of infections, fevers and pains excruciating. Hospitalization after hospitalization.

Terni, wrong diagnosis: limbs must be amputated

In 2017 it arrives in emergency room with an “acute generalized peritonitis caused by perforation of the new bladder” which was given to him after the diagnosis of tumour. From there a month and a half in a deep coma in resuscitation, the transfer to Cesena and the harsh reality that imposes the amputation of legs and arms”.

The Paralympic champion comes to support her in the abyss into which she has fallen baby saw. He is close to her in her journey.

Anna reminds the Messenger the words of Bebe Vio: “You will learn to move from one place to another and in your suitcases you will only have prostheses. You will lead a life that is as close to normal as possible.”

A gesture of great humanity that of the champion, but concrete gestures such as help in choosing the best prostheses and the psychological support necessary to face a life turned upside down due to an incorrect diagnosis.

The latest generation prostheses have very high costs and a duration of a few years. What Anna L. wears are “expensive prostheses purchased thanks to fundraising by voluntary associations and private individuals have changed my life”.

“I am well aware that I will never have autonomy again but they have given me back a minimum of dignity in everyday life” continues the woman “Everyday life is made up of many things, some I will never be able to do alone again, others thanks to prosthesis yes”.

Compensation proceedings are under way

Now justice will take care of taking its course and establishing the amount of compensation that belongs to the woman: “The need to have compensation for what I have suffered is not a whim. I live every day with the worry that a piece might break, which would force me back into a wheelchair.”

Three health facilities ended up on trial: the “Santa Maria” hospital in Terni, the Regina Elena hospital in Rome and the Romagna local health authority. They will each have to answer for the part of the responsibility that brought the lady from Terni to the wheelchair. At the moment the woman is undergoing visits by the experts to establish the compensation but she has no doubts: “The experts will conclude their work in June. I don’t know how this phase will play out but I know for sure that they won’t get rid of me in any way. If necessary, I will also face the trial “.

