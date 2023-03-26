Discover the mystery of arms asleep on the sofa and how to prevent it!

Surely it happened to you, after a long day of work or study, to fall asleep on the sofa and wake up with numb arms and no strength. This phenomenon, known as paresthesia, is a fairly common experience. In this article, we will find out the main causes of this feeling of numbness and how to prevent it.

Paresthesia is characterized by the sensation of tingling and numbness that occurs when i nerves that control tactile sensations are compressed or irritated. This can happen for various reasons, but in the case of sleeping arms on the sofa, there are mainly two factors at play: the posture and the pressure.

Posture and pressure – the culprits of sleeping arms

When we sleep on the sofa, we are likely to adopt a non-ideal posture for our body. There lack of support adequate for the back and neck, combined with the irregular shape of the cushions and the soft surface of the sofa, can lead to a position in which the arms are bent or compressed. This can cause a nerve compressionwhich in turn causes numbness in the arms.

Additionally, pressure on the arms can block blood flow to surrounding tissue, causing a lack of oxygen and nutrients. When blood cannot flow freely, nerve tissue becomes sensitive and responds by sending signals of pain and numbness.

Prevent numbness in the arms: useful tips

To avoid numbness in your arms when you sleep on the couch, follow these simple tips:

Improve your posture: Try to maintain a neutral position for your spine, neck and arms. Avoid sleeping with your arms under your body or with your head resting on your arm. Use support pillows: Use pillows to support your neck and back, in order to ensure a more correct posture. Change locationIf you wake up with numb arms, try shifting your position and moving your arms to restore blood flow and relieve pressure on your nerves.

Bottom line, numbness in your arms when you sleep on the couch is mostly caused by your posture and pressure. By following these tips, you will be able to sleep more comfortably and wake up without sleeping arms.

