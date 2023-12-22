Army Takes Action After Tragic Death of Two Soldiers in Cerro Muriano Maneuver

Two Soldiers from Guzmán El Bueno Brigade Die in Training Exercise

The Spanish Army has taken swift action after the tragic death of two soldiers from the Guzmán El Bueno Brigade during a training exercise at the Cerro Muriano maneuver and shooting range in Córdoba. The soldiers, a corporal and a soldier, drowned during an exercise to cross water courses.

The Army has reported that the captain who directed the maneuvers has had the command of the company withdrawn immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing judicial investigation.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Army announced, “During some maneuvers in Cerro Muriano, an accident occurred as a result of which a corporal and a soldier belonging to the Guzmán el Bueno X Brigade drowned.” The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is now in the hands of the competent judicial authority.

Additionally, two other soldiers had to be treated for symptoms of hypothermia, according to various media reports.

The corporal, 34-year-old MAJA, had joined the Army in 2011 as a soldier and was assigned to the La Reina 2 Infantry Regiment. He had participated in missions in Latvia and Lebanon and was in possession of two crosses of military merit with a white badge. The soldier, a 24-year-old from Viso del Alcor (Seville), had joined the Army on May 8.

The Army expressed its condolences, stating, “The Army joins the pain of their families and fellow unit members in these tragic moments.” The tragic incident has prompted an urgent review of safety protocols and procedures during training exercises to prevent similar accidents in the future.