Arnaldi, in Madrid first victory ‘1000’ with the thrill

It starts in the third and decisive set with the Ligurian who tries to derail the match from the Paire train tracks, who cancels two break points in his first round of service and immediately after snatches the serve thanks to three consecutive winning replies. It seems to be the most difficult moment for Arnaldi, who sees the 33-year-old Frenchman playing at the levels that brought him into the 2016 best players in the world with an excellent return on serve and a series of short backhand balls worthy of a true tennis esthete. But the confidence built up between the end of last season and the beginning of the current one, which also saw two Challenger titles on hard courts in Tenerife and clay in Murcia, immediately drives away any negative thoughts about the Sanremo player.

After losing the serve again in the seventh game, cornered in the ninth with Paire batting to close the match, Arnaldi found a reaction like a true mature player and managed to reach an unexpected tie-break. The decisive game was the emblem of the swirl of emotions seen in the third set: with a 5-1 lead, the 22-year-old seemed to have the victory in his pocket, but the Frenchman took over the reins of the match again, winning five points in a row to reach match point.

With an excellent first kick to come out Arnaldi canceled the ball which would have led him to immediately greet Madrid and, finally, thanks to an unsuccessful descent to the net by Paire (the 21st total of his game) the blue closed the meeting after exactly two hours of play avenging the great friend Passaro who had been eliminated in the qualifiers by the tennis player from Avignon.