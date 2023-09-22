Arnold, Grecia, Claudio, Giselda and Vittorio televoted

September 21, 202321:08

Fourth appointment with “Big Brother“, full of emotions and surprise. Samira spoke about her peaceful childhood, but marked by the absence of the father she never knew. Paolo Mastella also confessed to having a complex relationship with her father. Five contestants will be voting this week: one of them will be the first eliminated of this edition.

Beatrice against everyone A simple game of truth was enough to upset the harmony in the House. It was above all the famous competitors who were put under pressure, perhaps not surprisingly, and in particular Beatrice Luzzi. They accused her of being hypocritical, an adjective in which she really doesn’t see herself. “You make judgments without caring about others, that’s what bothers everyone a little”, Massimiliano Varrese reproaches him. For the actress, however, her colleague is bluffing with his spirituality and his desire to share.

Claudio: “Fiordaliso has less need to be here than us” Fiordaliso, however, thinks that there is a coalition against the VIPs but she too has her “enemy”. This is Claudio, who voted for her last episode because in his opinion she is the one who least needs to be in the House. She took him for granted and named him after her, underlining that she too still has many dreams to come true.

Massimiliano’s women Although Angelca, Grecia, Fiordaliso and Heidi are very different, they have a passion in common: Massimiliano Varrese. Heidi doesn’t hide and admits: “I think he likes me a lot and that’s why I’m in a bit of trouble. I don’t see him as a companion, I don’t take responsibility for a person with their experiences. I prefer peers”.

Samira’s story Samira lived a carefree childhood with her grandmother, but the lack of her father has always hovered over her life. Her mother was a volunteer in Africa and once she returned to Italy she met her father, a Senegalese man. “A few years ago I also looked for it so as not to have regrets. I had a photo of her, but I didn’t have the courage to see it for two years”, explained the girl. “I managed to find a friend of his, who put me in contact with him. I spoke to him on the phone, but I never saw him. He is a stranger to me, he told me he has a wife and three children. I think the children don’t know about me and at the moment they don’t feel like meeting me.”

Greece’s accusations against Letizia In the House there are two other women fighting: Grecia and Letizia. After seeing a video, in which the Venezuelan accuses her of talking about the death of her father to have a clip of her, Letizia changed her attitude towards her. “When she asked me to talk about her I didn’t feel like it, there will be a way later. I have no problem dealing with her”.

Two spies in the House Inside the House Ciro is the official gossip monger and churns out one scoop after another. The most popular is Heidi, disputed between Massimiliano, Paolo and Claudio. “Heidi is difficult to conquer, but in my opinion she likes Vittorio”, comments Fiordaliso. Anita also piqued someone’s interest. “As soon as she came out wearing her dress Claudio noticed her. Before she had never told me about it and now instead…” blurts out the other “spy” Ciro.

Paolo’s relationship with his father Like Samira, Paolo Masella also has a complex relationship with his father. “I haven’t spoken to him for three years, I’m not proud of him. I’ve met him many times, but when he drinks he’s the meanest of all”, he told Angelica in the House, also the daughter of separated parents. At the moment Paolo has no desire to get closer again, at least until the situation changes. Mother Sandra enters the house and he dissolves into tears: “Let yourself go and experience this journey, think about yourself. I want to see you happy.”

Giselda’s honeymoon For the “married” couple Giselda-Garibaldi there is a nice surprise: a romantic honeymoon in the suite. For them Big Brother has prepared a romantic dinner, a Jacuzzi and rose petals everywhere. With them there will also be a third guest: Samira. Good news for Garibaldi, who has a crush on her.

Lorenzo’s happiness Lorenzo in the House spoke about the difficulty of having a child, arrived with assisted fertilization after eight years of attempts. Seeing the video of his wife Mariella and little Dante, he couldn’t hold back his tears, also remembering his father: “I had a great teacher, he was a friend. He was a wonderful man, he gave me so much with his gestures” . The images of his family melt the hearts of everyone in the house and the children are moved.

Immune and nominated The kids elected their favorites, who receive immunity. They are joined by Beatrice, saved by the columnist Cesara Buonamici. Greece is already at risk, as is Arnold (the least appreciated by the public in the previous televoting). The boys instead put Claudio, Giselda and Vittorio at risk.

