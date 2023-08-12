aromas and bottles. Analysis of Altroconsumo on Pros and Cons

What are the latest drink bottles and flavors to boost your water intake in this torrid summer period according to Altroconsumo studies? During the summer heat wave, beverage intake increases, especially for those with hypotension, exercise or physically demanding jobs, to meet specific nutritional intakes and needs. Furthermore, recent water bottles and innovative aromas, typically based on fruit, stimulate a further increase in water consumption during intense heat waves.

According to the latest news, there are several new water bottles on sale that encourage and help you drink more in the summer when it’s very hotstarting from new Air Upvery resistant and recyclable hard plastic bottle, an alternative to polycarbonate very popular today among young people, which integrates a ring on the top that contains aromas to give the water a particular flavor.

There is then borraccia Waterdropthermal bottle with microdrinks of soluble tablets that dissolve in water to flavor it, have the taste of real fruit and also contain precious vitamins, for example in the Peach, Ginger, Gingseng and Dandelion flavor capsules there are among the ingredients the extract of gingseng and that of dandelion, but also different dyes the concentrates of carrot and safflower.

You can choose them too single-serving pouches, such as Bolero drinkwhich is a flavoring product in single-serving sachets, or Ihdra sachets based on fruit and plant extracts. These are substances with a fruity taste which, in the heat, should stimulate you to drink more.

Pros and cons of new bottles and aromas to drink more according to Altroconsumo

Both the new water bottles and the flavorings to flavor water have pros and cons, as highlighted by a recent analysis by Altroconsumostarting with the new Airup bottle, a system that actually allows you to drink water without the need for sugars, sweeteners or other ingredients, with a pleasant taste and also ‘fun’ to use, for testing the various flavours.

However, there are also cons to using the Airup bottle to drink more in the summer with the heat because it is not a thermal bottle, so it does not allow you to keep liquids cool in the heat, it does not allow you to use hot liquids and cannot be washed in the dishwasher.

Moving on to the Waterdrop bottle, according to Altroconsumo, it is certainly a good solution to ‘give’ an inviting flavor to drink more water, but it greatly alters the flavors and is in any case decidedly more expensive than a traditional bottle.

Moving on to the microdrinks which flavor the water in the Waterdrop bottle ‘with the taste of real fruit and also contain precious vitamins’, as stated on the sachets, in reality they have very little of peach and the other ingredients are extracts and contain dyes and sweeteners.

Wowter sachets, which are water-soluble solutions, are declared sugar-free and calorie-free, but this is not the case as underlined by Altroconsumo. Among the ingredients there are also dextrose, a sugar which however also contains many calories, and is claimed to have a fruity taste which, also in this case, is not perceived as it should be, in some cases almost not at all.

It’s the flavors that give the taste, not the real fruit, and these sachets also contain the sweetener sucralose. The same goes for the doses of Bolero drink: even in this case, there are not actually vegetables and greens but only aromas and dyes and there are also acidifying and thickening additives which serve to give consistency to the drink and simulate the taste of the sachet which should have.

Even the sachets of Ihdra are sold as products based on fruit and plant extracts, but if, as Altroconsumo explains, you read the list of ingredients, there is no trace of fruit. And here you can find acidifiers, sweeteners, thickeners, colourings, acidity regulators, anti-caking agents, antioxidants, which are certainly not a panacea for health.

