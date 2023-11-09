Home » Aromatherapy|Fragrance oils for the autonomic nervous system | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de
Aromatherapy|Fragrance oils for the autonomic nervous system

Every person automatically associates scents with positive or negative emotions. Certain, well-selected scents can increase well-being and achieve the desired effect. The aromas reach key functions of a disturbed physiology and have direct access to the central switching points of the brain, as the olfactory mucosa is the only place in the body where the central nervous system is exposed and has direct contact with the outside world.

Effective fragrance mixtures can be put together in the form of an aromatic oil specifically for specific therapeutic purposes and used in an aroma lamp. Fragrance lamps create a pleasant room atmosphere and work through the combination of shape, light, color and scent. A few drops of the essential oil are dripped into the water bowl of the lamp and distributed into the room air with the rising water vapor. Especially during the night, in the time of renewal and regeneration, the use of scented oils can achieve a balancing effect on the autonomic nervous system.

