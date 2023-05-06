aromatic herbs are back to support research

The aromatic herbs of Aism to support the research they will be in practically every Italian city. We will also find lemon flavored thyme, marjoram, rosemary, sage and oregano. Here you can find out where to find AISM volunteers. A donation of 10 euros will suffice. The funds raised with AISM’s aromatic herbs will help people with multiple sclerosis and scientific research.

In this article

The aromatic herbs of Aism with the advice of the chefs

Many chefs are ready to support this initiative. Inside the AISM aromatic herb kits we will also find an information postcard with a QRCode. Just point it with the camera of your mobile phone to discover valuable advice and delicious ideas on how to use aromatic herbs thanks to the chefs. At their side also the godmother Antonella Ferrariactress, writer and woman with MS and the dancer Ivan Cottini.

With them the ambassadors Francesca Romana Barberini, radio and TV presenter and Food Ambassador, the chefs Alessandro Dentone, Emanuele Mancuso and Roberto Valbuzzi and all the friends who will promote “AISM Aromatic Herbs through their social channels.

The aromatic herbs of Aism: cThe possibility of messages and calls to support scientific research also continues

Anyone who cannot reach a square can still give their contribution to the solidarity number AISM 45512. You can donate 2 euros with a message and 5 or 10 euros from a landline.

There is still no definitive cure

Multiple sclerosis is one of the most serious diseases of the central nervous system. It’s a chronic and unpredictable pathology. She often strikes at a young age. Half of those who live there have not yet turned 40. For every man with MS, there are two women. In our country there are almost 140,000 patients, with 3,600 new cases a year. Experts are trying to understand all the mechanisms of this disease, for which there is no cure. Thanks to research, however, there are therapies and treatments capable of slowing its course and improving the quality of life of people with MS.

Read also…