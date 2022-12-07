The aromatic herbs, such as basil, rosemary, mint and others, are useful for well-being. To give the green light are the evidences that come from the researches. Aromatic herbs and spices indeed have a correlated preventive role on the one hand to the antioxidant action and from the other topotential preventive action against the neoplastic transformations of many constituents present in the herbs themselves.

Aromatic herbs, antioxidant action

On the first front, the extracts of aromatic herbs, in particular those of rosemaryare able to minimize lipid peroxidation, i.e. they protect cells thanks to the action of two particular substances.

Sage, thyme, marjoram and oregano also have valuable antioxidant properties. Just like red pepper, among these it has capsaicin which, in addition to having a natural anti-inflammatory virtue, would be able to favor the decrease in triglycerides.

For those who have to deal with the slightly high cholesterol, the use of marjoram, thyme, rosemary and the like, as well as lemon, can help in some way. In the latter, we find limonene, a compound that can inhibit the enzyme that facilitates the production of cholesterol by the liver and which is counteracted in drugs to reduce cholesterol. Interesting properties also have the monoterpenes of essential oils which could be in very high concentrations of natural medicines.

Herbs and spices are therefore a panacea for the body and can be used in the kitchen to reduce salt which has a negative effect on weight because it favors the accumulation of liquids.

Aromatic herbs, the blocking action of oncogenes

Using aromatic herbs means providing the body with terpenes, molecules capable of block the function of some oncogenes, that is, genes that induce negative transformation of cells. Thyme and mint contain luteolin, a polyphenol that seems to be able to slow down the process of angeogenesis. For all of these cases cited, however, these are test-tube experiments.

Aromatic herbs, how to preserve them

It is very important to pay attention to the correct storage of herbs. Mold contamination may occur or they may deteriorate. And it’s always better to consume them fresh.

