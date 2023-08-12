Aronia Cheesecake Recipe: Prepare a delicious cake

Would you like to try a new recipe for delicious dessert? Then you should prepare an aronia cheesecake today! The best part – you don’t have to bake it!

Aronia berries are small, healthy fruits that are perfect for many recipes. Surprise your family with a delicious and juicy dessert! Below you will discover the recipe for no-bake aronia cheesecake.

Recipe for no-bake aronia cheesecake

It’s Saturday and time to experiment in the kitchen. This dessert is the perfect addition to dinner.

Ingredients

200g aronia berries 500g mascarpone 4 tablespoons brown sugar 3-4 fresh mint leaves 300g biscuits of your choice, crushed 200g butter, melted

preparation

Place the aronia berries and mint leaves in a blender and process until smooth and liquid. In a separate bowl, mix the mascarpone and brown sugar together thoroughly. Add the aronia berry mixture and mix well. Mix the biscuits and butter together and press the mixture into the bottom of a cake pan lined with baking paper. This is how the bottom layer is formed. After adding the aronia berry mixture, chill the cake in the fridge for at least 2 hours. Garnish with more aronia berries and fresh mint leaves before serving, if desired.

