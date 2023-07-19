Around 6.2 million euros for day and short-term care offers

Stuttgart – The Ministry for Social Affairs, Health and Integration is funding 14 projects for day and short-term care as part of the “care innovation program”. This should primarily strengthen outpatient care and caring relatives.

Nursing places expanded

“Our goal is stable care close to home for people in need of care,” said Minister of Social Affairs and Health Manne Lucha on Wednesday (July 19) in Stuttgart. “With the new funding round, 15 short-term care places and 123 places in day care are now being created in six day care facilities and another project. In addition, a total of 32 places from the short-term care area of ​​the projects in Göppingen and Freiburg are added relatively quickly. The suggestions and ideas submitted show that we are all tackling the challenges of nursing together.”

As part of the innovation program, six model projects are also being funded to improve the quality of short-term care. A total of five model projects have strong links to the topic of short-term care, for example the application for “post-stationary transitional care” from Wilhelmshilfe Göppingen – an interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral concept that, with 20 places, specifically focuses on short-term care after a stay in hospital and ensures that people can return to their own homes should.

Also promising is the application “Outpatient preventive care in a supervised apartment in the neighborhood with integrated case management” from the Evangelische Sozialstation Freiburg i. Br. gGmbH. Here, the funding will enable the testing of outpatient preventive care, for example to cover for family caregivers on vacation or sickness, with 12 places in rural parts of Freiburg. Particularly interesting is a so-called case management approach that affects the outpatient care landscape, in which the social center can use close connections to the neighborhood as an outpatient care service and operator of preventive care.

Support for caring children and young people

“The application by the city of Schwäbisch Gmünd on the subject of ‘Young Carers’ is also particularly close to my heart. Unfortunately, the everyday life of children and young people who take care of their parents or one of their parents at home takes place very secretly,” said Minister Lucha. “They often don’t take up any offers. I therefore welcome the application from Schwäbisch Gmünd to offer support at this point.”

The funding of the innovative projects is also scientifically evaluated in order to derive further insights. Many project results, for example on the necessary case management in short-term care, have already been incorporated into the conceptual and legislative considerations of the federal states on sustainable care. The proposal of the federal-state working group on the further development of long-term care insurance (BLAG care reform), chaired by Baden-Württemberg, to introduce a payment surcharge for case management and medical treatment care in short-term care, will be consistently pursued towards the federal government.