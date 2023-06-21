Home » Around 87,000 doctor’s surgeries in Germany have at least one barrier-free measure – analysis still shows room for improvement
Around 87,000 doctor’s surgeries in Germany have at least one barrier-free measure – analysis still shows room for improvement

Hamburg, June 21, 2023 – More inclusion in the health and care system – this is what the Federal Commissioner for People with Disabilities calls for in the recently adopted Bad Nauheim Declaration. How barrier-free is the healthcare industry, especially medical practices? The Health Foundation has now examined this in an analysis of the structure directory and came to the conclusion that around 87,000 and thus almost half (48.2 percent) of all outpatient medical practices have at least one precaution that breaks down or avoids barriers. However, there are no nationwide measures in the four accessibility categories.

How many practices with the necessary help can those affected find in their area? There are clear differences between the counties. You can access the interactive map here.

Medical practices break down barriers – especially in the area of ​​mobility

Clear differences can be seen in the various categories of accessibility: Practices most frequently implement measures for people with restricted mobility (nationwide 43.9 percent). Step-free access to the practice is number one among the precautions taken.

Hardly any provisions for people with cognitive disabilities

20.0 percent of medical practices in Germany are equipped for people with hearing impairments, 8.2 percent offer provisions for people with visual impairments. In contrast, people with cognitive impairments can only find help in 1.5 percent of practices. In addition to the differences in the individual categories, the analysis also shows which deviations in accessibility precautions there are regionally in the federal states and districts.

Accessibility is not a matter of course

Since 2009, the Health Promotion Association has been campaigning for more accessibility in medical practices with the “Project Accessible Practice”. Since then, the Health Foundation has been continuously and very differentiated in outpatient care, which aids are available in which medical practices. “From the start of the project until now, there has been no noticeable trend towards more medical practices being barrier-free for everyone,” says Alexandra Köhler, chairwoman of the funding association. “There is still room for improvement here, to break down barriers, create better access options for people with disabilities and thus integrate them even better into patient care. We’re staying on topic.”

See also  Parthenope University and MIT together for the master in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management

Those affected and their relatives can find barrier-free practices at www.arzt-auskunft.de.

Photo credits: Datawrapper, curemotion/Patrick Wittig

