Generation Z, the first generation of digital natives, is at risk of behavioral addictions. To prove it a study carried out by the Istituto Superiore di SanitÃ on a representative sample of children between 11 and 17 years old who photographed Italian preteens and teenagers who turn out to be more and more alone e ready to fill the relational “voids” with food, social media and video games.

In reality, it would be enough for young people Â«to lead a ‘normal’, socially rewarding life, where challenges are compatible with social adaptation and not necessarily occasions for transgression. We have to aim for this normality, which in adolescents means putting themselves to the test and leaving the nursery, and it is what saves them from growing up», explains Daniele Novara, pedagogist, counselor and founder of the Centro Psicopedagogico per l’educazione e la conflict management (CPP).

Food addiction The most widespread addiction is that of food: it concerns over one million and 150 thousand young people (mostly high school female) and in 1 case out of 10 is in a form considered serious. Â«Food-related addictions have to do with the pandemic, with having spent a very long period locked up at home. Eating has become a compensatory activity that we still find it hard to leave behind», Novara points out and continues. â€œThe preadolescent and adolescent brain is a compensatory brain, or has a systematic need to “compensate” in the areas of pleasure. It is a brain that is constantly looking for gratification and which, by nature, is opportunistic in terms of social tasks and very sensitive in terms of compensation in the cerebral area of ​​pleasure. Here, however, it is a question of reflecting on what is dangerous and what is not. For example, sport is a classic compensatory activity that is not dangerous, rather positive. It allows kids to experience age, with its characteristics, without putting them in danger.

Conversely, the typical lowering of the sense of danger, which concerns some young people, could lead them to face dangerous situations, or even the phenomenon of social isolation (known asHikikomori) puts kids at risk. See also Trade Republic lands in Italy to convince Italians to invest

Video game addiction In second place of addictive risk behaviors are video games.

The problem involves the 12% of students (with a prevalence in males of lower secondary schools for which the percentage reaches 18%), with effects linked to a greater incidence of depression, aggression and social anxiety.

“Here the difficulty is generated by the tendency of parents, and partly also teachers, to share with adolescents rather than to educate adolescents,” explains Novara. «Educational practices, made up of rules and limits, have been replaced by practices of simple care and sharing of time and/or interests and this leads to problems. Let’s think about the nocturnal use of digital devices, which is one of the most negative habits there is, for school results but also because it promotes irritability and eating disorders. Instead of intervening, parents are often complacent, they wait for the boy to decide not to play video games at night anymore and this is impossible. Once the brain “hooks” on its pleasure areas, as in the case of prolonged use of a device, it is no longer able to have reversible functions, i.e. to reverse. So the problem is once again in the adult world. We can’t just share time with teenagers and please them, we have an educational role», says the expert.

Social addiction On the other hand, addiction to social media affects one in 40 boys (with a prevalence in girls over 14) with consequences in terms of social anxiety and a greater incidence of impulsivity. Â«Covid has brought about a phenomenon whose effects we see: the prolongation of maternal care in adolescence.

In this stage of growth, maternal attachment, which is a typical form of care in childhood, becomes detrimental to children who need to feel and experience life’s “challenges”, explains the educator. Â«Children must be accompanied in their growth and guided, especially in adolescence. As far as social networks are concerned, it would be enough to respect the decree that prohibits their use under the age of 14. What sense does it make for kids to use their smartphones as and how much they attend school (or even more)? It means that there is a derogation from families and parents which then produces a series of potentially dangerous situations», says Novara. See also Gym and field in Asseminello -Cagliari Calcio

Difficulties in relationships Boys aged between 11-13 with a risk of “social addiction” report a difficulty communicating with their parents in 75.9%, those suffering from “video game addiction” in 58.6%, those with an “eating disorder ” serious in 68.5%. Percentage that reaches 77.7% in high school students who have a risky tendency to withdraw from society. â€˜There is one communication difficulties in boys, is the fear of finding resistance in the other. And it is the typical theme of conflict management: what to do when others don’t do what you want them to do and it happens, above all, in young people who have had a mothering (maternal care) prolonged. Boys need to face challenges, not to be replaced in all respects by parents who, on the other hand, should accept their estrangement and manage it as best as possible. If young people want to go out and have experiences outside the family nucleus it is normal, just as it is right that in adolescence they consider the house a “hotel”, there is something to worry about if the opposite should happen. The problem of relationships, however, does not only concern the relationship with parents but also that between peers. Young people must learn to relate, to manage frustrations and “difficult” communications with peers,» explains Novara.