FROM OUR REPORTER

KRAMATORSK – “We are also leaving because we don’t want to register our children in Russian-controlled schools. Those of our neighbors were taken to a summer camp in the Crimea and now they can’t be found anymore», some parents told us last summer among families fleeing the Kherson region still busy. The most frightened were those who were willing to spend even more than a week locked up in their cars, stuck at checkpoints with their young children, amid heat, dirt and mosquitoes, in order to leave the Mariupol area as soon as possible and join the Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia. They weren’t just fleeing the hardships of their city reduced to rubble.

“The worst happens at filtration camps,” they said, quoting the infamous census and control centers, where it was not uncommon for Russian soldiers to separate parents from children. THE older males risked a lot. The soldiers particularly resented those who refused deportation to Russia, or to the Crimea, asking to be placed in transit areas with the hope of being able to evacuate later to Ukrainian-controlled areas.

Information circulated among the refugees as to where the Chechens or the Buryats were to be avoided at all costs and where instead it was possible to bribe with a few hryvnias or, again, an officer less gruff than the others was in command and inclined to let pass without too many problems. “Our fate rests in the hands of people who have no idea what civil rights are”said a mother in the tents of the Zaporizhzhia reception center, exhausted after so many uncertainties, but happy to still have her son and daughter with her who wanted to enroll in Ukrainian high schools. See also 12 out of 50 contain "probably carcinogenic" glyphosate which ones to avoid

The Kiev authorities were very quick to begin documenting the war crimes committed by Russian troops from the first days of the invasion. Already in the face of civilian deaths in Bucha, the indiscriminate shelling of Irpin, hearing the testimonies of displaced persons fleeing the first occupied regions, the officers sent by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General began to record the testimonies, prepare the dossiers and send them both to the International Tribunal in The Hague and to the competent offices at the UN.

And, since the initial steps of this investigation conducted under the bombs and amidst the fears of the war, the theme of the kidnapping of minors became prominent. Today we are talking about numbers between 6,000 and 13,000 cases, but those concretely documented seem to be around 600. Moreover, the issue is not new, it had already characterized the accusations by Kiev against the “violations of fundamental human rights” committed in 2014 by Russian soldiers both by occupying the Crimea and by supporting the separatists of Lugansk and Donetsk in the Donbass. Even then, Kiev accused the Moscow regime of the plan to kidnap minors, even very small orphans, to take them to orphanages at home or to have them adopted by families of proven loyalty to the state with the plan to erase their Ukrainian identities and indoctrinate them to loyalty for “Mother Russia”.