Milan – A thirty-five year old masterteacher of religion in a nursery school from the northern suburb of Milan, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by local police officers from the Unit for the Protection of Women and Minors on charges of having abused some children of a municipal school. The abused children would be four, aged included from 4 or 5 years.

Reporting a child

According to what is known to the Day, the first alert was triggered after story of a little girl kindergarten student, who has suspicious of the other teachers and generated one reporting to the prosecution, with the consequent lightning investigation coordinated by the adjunct Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro. From there the investigation by the police was triggered, which they also installed cameras and microphones to see and hear what was happening in the classroom, a survey that made use of the collaboration of the others teachers and gods Educational services of the Municipality of Milan.

The “unequivocal” images

The day before yesterday afternoon, just before 3 pm, arrest in flagrante delicto, which evidently became necessary to immediately put an end to the conduct of the educator. In fact, it was just enough one hour of recording to immortalize, during the activities that saw all the children engaged together, groping and perceived attitudes “unequivocal”. At the time of his arrest, the 35-year-old did not provide any explanation.

The previous

The provision was validated today by the investigating judge Lorenza Pasquinelli, and now the thirty-five year old is at St. Victor: the charge he will have to answer for is that of aggravated sexual assault. According to the findings, in November 2021 the teacher had been transferred by the Superintendency from another kindergarten just for his own “intrusive” behaviors towards young students. Furthermore, he had always been in the old kindergarten sanctioned because in covid period Often he took off his mask.

The investigations

The magistrates, therefore, in addition to summon the little ones in protected hearingswill have to dig into man’s past and also understand why it is I just decided to move it from one school to another when he had been already reported his suspicious behavior.