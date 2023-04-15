arrests and one injured. Damage also to a restaurant

Access the article and all the contents of the site
Clashes between Lazio and Spezia fans in the historic center of the Ligurian city, a few hours before the match. Two groups of opposing factions clashed around the Piazza Ginocchio area before being separated by the intervention of police in riot gear. The police have made some arrests and there is reportedly at least one injured home fan, hit on the head by a sharp object, but not in serious condition. A restaurant in via Napoli suffered damage to its external Dehors. A group of visiting supporters had already been reported in the early afternoon in the central station area, not far from where the clashes took place a few hours later. There was great fear among the many passers-by who crowded the city’s shopping area.
A fight breaks out at the end of the game, a fan is injured
