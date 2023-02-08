Heart beating too slowly, too fast or irregularly: these are the sensations at the base of arrhythmiasthat is to say heart rate changes, which is normally between 50 and 100 beats per minute. Although it is a common and mostly benign disorder, it is important to monitor it, so as to avoid the risk of having to give up sporting activity.

In Italy, arrhythmias affect one million people

In Italy arrhythmias concern one million people and can appear at any age, even if the subjects most involved are the over 60s eh young who engage in regular sporting activity. As he explains Francesca Chianuraan expert in sports cardiology, «in athletes the percentage of arrhythmias is higher than in the adult population primarily because there is greater monitoring of the state of health even in the absence of symptoms thanks to checks for medical certifications, then because in some specific cases, these cardiac alterations can be stimulated precisely by physical activity, especially that practiced at high levels”.

Although most of the time they are harmless arrhythmias, as in the case of sinus bradycardia and sinus tachycardia, in some cases they can be a sign of cardiac dysfunction or of secondary forms to others congenital diseases.

I signaled

Arrhythmias do not always manifest themselves with precise and evident signals. In general i most common symptoms include, in addition to feeling like an extremely fast or abnormal heartbeat, chest pain, breathlessness, tiredness e fainting. That’s why “you need to pay particular attention to your sensations, listening to your body especially when you are playing sports” continues the cardiologist.

However, the presence of the aforementioned symptoms does not necessarily equate to the presence of a heart problem, which is why it is important consult a specialist who, based on the patient’s conditions and lifestyle, can investigate the symptoms and the risks related to them. “In this sense, the role of the cardiologist is to establish which arrhythmias are normal and therefore safe, especially in a person who practices sport, and which instead can represent a marker of cardiac pathology”, he adds.

The diagnosis

The first step in ascertaining an arrhythmia is theelectrocardiogram. The diagnostic test, which allows the electrical activity of the heart to be recorded graphically, “if done well, can return concrete answers on possible genetic and acquired diseases that may be the basis of arrhythmia” underlines the expert. Equally important is themedical history which, taking into account the patient’s family history, allows to arrive at a complete and accurate diagnosis.

In some cases, more may be necessary follow-up exams including color Doppler echocardiography, 24-hour Holter recording or maximal exercise stress testing, coronary artery CT angiography, and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging.

As the cardiologist explains, the screening exams depend onage of the patient. In the case of a young sportsman, the sports medical visit is intended as an essential element from which to start building an athlete’s health journey. “In this sense, sports doctors, through the basic electrocardiogram and the stress test, can notice alterations in the heartbeat and evaluate whether further tests are necessary”.

The treatment

arrhythmias, if cured, they can heal and in some cases disappear on their own, as in the case of adolescents. For this reason, the treatment depends on various factors such as the symptoms, the triggering causes, as well as the complaints and the specific risk of the individual patient.

In the case of arrhythmias that require drug therapy, they can be prescribed antiarrhythmic drugs or beta blockers “which can be taken safely even during sporting activity, which in this way can be carried out with an even higher level of safety, because they prevent and protect against potentially dangerous arrhythmias,” underlines Chianura.

Yes to sport, if practiced safely

If the arrhythmias are diagnosed as benign, meaning they do not expose the patient to any risk, you can continue practice sports safelyin accordance with your treating cardiologist. As the expert points out, «in the case of an adult, the so-called master athlete, extreme activities must be avoided as they can have pro-arrhythmic effects. So pay attention to sports with high cardiovascular impact such as triathlon, cycling or those at high altitudes, especially if performed at a high level, as they expose the heart to important efforts and for long periods of time”.

As for i young however, after careful evaluation, in most cases «the athlete can continue to play sports at all levelsprovided that it is custom built by a specialist in such a way as to reduce the risk of adverse events, maintaining a good degree of training and guaranteeing all the health benefits that sporting activity can give».

In concluding, however, the expert specifies that in the case of «certain diseases, especially genetic ones, such as, for example, brugada syndromethe long QT syndrome or cardiac muscle alterations such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy» sports activity of any kind must be stopped.

