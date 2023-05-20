Arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy: towards new therapies with the alteration of calcium levels

A study by the Monzino Cardiological Center demonstrates for the first time that even stromal cells from patients with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy show spontaneous alterations in calcium levels compared to cells from a healthy subject.

The drugs commonly used to modulate the soccer could be effective in the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM), a genetic heart disease that mainly affects young people and athletes. She reveals a study coordinated by Monzino Cardiology Center and funded by Giacomo Ponzone Foundationrecently published in the prestigious Journal of Translational Medicine.

Arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy manifests itself with progressive cardiac dysfunction and arrhythmiai.e. irregular heart rhythm, leading in the most serious cases to unexpected death. It is the tragic story of young athletes like David Astori, Piermario Morosini or less famous people, such as Giacomo Ponzone, to whom the Foundation that finances this project is named.

To date, there is no cure for arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, but only “support” methods (such as implanting a defibrillator in the patient), which prevent arrhythmias from becoming lethal. Hence the importance of understanding the mechanism that alters the cells of the “mad” heart in order to be able to intervene at the origin of the pathology.

The team coordinated by the Vascular Biology and Regenerative Medicine Laboratory of the Monzino Cardiology Center and made up of researchers from various centres, such as the University of Pavia, the University of Milano-Bicocca and New York University, focused on the study of of calcium, which is a known mechanism of heart failure, to date little related to arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy.

A dysfunction in the regulation of the calcium content in the cell, demonstrated mainly in animal models, has only been described as a mechanism affecting the arrhythmic risk in cardiomyocytes of hearts affected by arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy. The heart is in fact characterized by two main types of cells: cardiomyocytes, which fulfill a functional role, of contractility, and stromal cells, which exceed the number of cardiomyocytes in the heart and which act as “support”. The researchers analyzed the management of calcium in the stromal cellswhere it was not yet known whether these mechanisms influence cellular behavior in the ACM context.

“Our study demonstrates for the first time that even stromal cells from patients with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy show spontaneous alterations in calcium levels compared to cells from a healthy subject – he explains Elena Sommariva, researcher at Monzino and co-author of the publication -. The deregulation of normal calcium homeostasis contributes to the increased ability of cardiac stromal cells to differentiate into adipocytes (fat cells) and myofibroblasts (responsible for fibrosis), thus promoting an abnormal remodeling of cardiac tissue, characteristic of hearts with MCA.

Sommariva continues: “On the one hand, in fact, a ‘fat’ heart, ie rich in adipose cells, does not conduct electrical stimuli and on the other, a ‘fibrotic’ heart contracts less. The abnormal differentiation of ACM stromals had already been observed in previous studies, but we did not know the mechanism. We have now understood that the alteration of calcium levels is at the basis of this pathological process, paving the way for a possible therapeutic approach”.

“With this research we have provided a proof of concept that calcium modulating drugs could be effective against arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy – comments Angela Serena Maione, Monzino researcher and first signatory of the work -. By pharmacologically acting on the proteins that regulate the calcium content in the stromal cells, we obtained a reduction in fibro-adipogenic differentiation”.

Again Maione: “In particular, we have demonstrated the effectiveness of the drug Flecainide, already in use in the clinic for the treatment of arrhythmias (and therefore active on cardiomyocytes), on fibro-adipogenic differentiation. Overall, our results extend the knowledge on calcium dysregulation in arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy to the stromal cell compartment, as a causative mechanism of their alterations. They also demonstrate a new mode of action of flecainide on a new therapeutic target”.

