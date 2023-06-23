arriving by 2023. How do they work?

Discover the progress in the research of mRna therapeutic vaccines for the treatment of tumors.

The pioneers of anti-Covid vaccines, Ozlem Tureci e Ugur Sahinco-founders of BioNTechare opening new horizons in the fight against cancer. According to their predictions, the first mRNA therapeutic vaccines could be ready by 2030. Their groundbreaking research, which also includes malaria e tuberculosis, has been recognized with the prestigious Feltrinelli international prize for medicine, awarded by the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei. Let’s find out more about this promising prospect and how mRNA vaccines could revolutionize cancer therapy.

Therapeutic mRna vaccines: A new approach to the fight against cancer

Researchers Türeci and Sahin explain that mRna vaccines, already used effectively against viruses, could be just as effective in fighting tumors. Both diseases are characterized by one immune system dysfunction, and thus the approach of using mRNA vaccines may prove beneficial. While the anti-Covid vaccines have a preventive function, those against tumors would have one therapeutic function. They stimulate the patients’ immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells, targeting new proteins that develop as a result of DNA mutations. However, tumor proteins are unique to each patient, posing a challenge in creating personalized vaccines.

Potential and challenges of mRNA therapeutic vaccines

mRna vaccine technology offers several possibilities in addition to the fight against Covid and tumors. Türeci and Sahin are expanding trials for other diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis. These vaccines, which carry instructions for making specific viral proteins, can stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight them. This innovative technology could also find application in remote surgery and life-threatening rescue operations in the context of civil protection.

In summary, therapeutic mRna vaccines represent an important evolution in the fight against cancer. Thanks to the pioneering work of Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin, we could see new treatments introduced by 2030. This promising prospect offers hope for cancer patients and paves the way for further breakthroughs in medical research. As the scientific community strives to overcome technical and personalized challenges, therapeutic mRNA vaccines could revolutionize the way we tackle cancer and other complex diseases.

