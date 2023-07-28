Home » Arrow Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4808/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SEC. III QUATER RG 8337/2023 proposed by Arrow Diagnostics Srl against the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Ministry of Health, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and against Eurospital SpA.

Attachments:

Arrow Diagnostics Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR Lazio Section III Quater n 4808 of 28062023.zip (ZIP 1.04 Mb)

