The meeting entitled “The miracle of art in the truth of science” with Alberto Mantovani and Alessandra Mammì is scheduled at the Ara Pacis in Rome and streaming on our website on Friday 21 October at 6:50 pm

In the painting painted between 1608 and 1609, Caravaggio portrays a sleeping Amorino, with the wings and symbols of the god of love. However, a careful analysis of the subject reveals that a child with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis was used as a model. I show this picture when I speak to my students and in public to illustrate the signs of this disease and the progress made since then. Today children no longer die from rheumatoid arthritis, the discovery of the “words of immunity”, molecules called cytokines, means that they no longer even undergo knee arthroplasty operations.

The program of the Festival of Health 2022 10 October 2022



It is my love for art that leads me to introduce images of paintings and sculptures into the scientific meetings I take part in. But not only. Even literature, which is combined with science because it recalls important cornerstones of the world of medicine and biomedical research, helping us to better understand some aspects of our life and not to forget others.

Recently, for example, as part of a Repubblica initiative that saw the collaboration with Piccolo Teatro di Milano and the Humanitas Foundation for Research, with the help of Claudio Longhi we have selected some relevant passages from literature of all times: read by Neri Marcorè and Sonia Bergamasco gave birth to podcasts that accompanied the dark days of the lockdown with art and scientific culture.

The immune system as a secret orchestra

It often happens to me to reread and rethink scientific activity under the species of artistic images, humanistic readings and music. For example, I like to think of the immune system as a “secret” orchestra, because it harmoniously maintains the balance of our organism through its numerous instruments and orchestras, which we do not yet all know.

The existence of molecules and functions of immunity still obscure, in Biology and Medicine constitutes a challenge, so well represented by Hokusai’s painting entitled The Wave, where some sailors row in the storm and against the current. A gesture that has characterized the scientific life of those who have continued to believe – despite widespread skepticism – in the importance of immunology in the approach to cancer: bringing us today to the fulfillment of a dream, the use of immunological therapies against tumors .

Chagall’s art and the challenges of medicine

There are many dreams – like the one represented by Marc Chagall in the painting Above the city (1918) where Marc and beloved Bella fly in the sky above their city, Vitebsk – and the challenges we continue to pursue in Medicine: for example, the attempt by many institutions, including ours, to develop therapeutic cancer vaccines .





A dream that, thanks to technological revolutions such as mRNA vaccines, we can no longer pursue with the speed of one of the many horse races represented by the 19th century impressionists, but with the speed of light, to use the words of our friend and colleague Özlem Türeci, one of the creators of mRNA vaccines. A speed well represented by the revolution in painting set up by the Italian futurists: I am thinking in particular of a painting by Boccioni, Dynamism of a cyclist.

The Nobel laureate Giorgio Parisi and the appeal to politicians: no to a single ministry for education and research by Luca Fraioli

13 October 2022



A year ago, in Reggio Calabria, I once again visited the Riace Bronzes museum. What perhaps struck me most about that place is the philosopher’s head that continues to remind me of one of the roots of Western scientific culture: the Socratic awareness of not knowing, as a prerequisite for taking up the challenge of knowledge.

An awareness of our limits which – let us not forget – must also guide our specialist communication to the public. And scientific research can also make us re-read works of art that we believe we know well. During the pandemic, I thought back to the cuts in Lucio Fontana’s canvas: cuts as a challenge to cross the dimension of not knowing, to open new paths at the service of health, individuals and the community, in a perspective of sharing with the weakest.

I am deeply convinced that the artistic and humanistic dimension is precious, especially for us Italians. In a time of increasingly sophisticated technology and Artificial Intelligence, Art and Science together remind us of the centrality of the human dimension.

Alberto Mantovani, scientific director of Humanitas, professor emeritus of Humanitas University and President of the Humanitas Foundation for Research