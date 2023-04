Nobody wants to take responsibility. None of those played a role in the disastrous detention of the Russian Artem Uss, wanted by the United States, arrested in Italy and escaped from house arrest on March 22, admits mistakes. The magistrates who, imprudently, granted him the benefit of don’t end up in jail even knowing that 40-year-old Artem Uss, the son of the oligarch Aleksandr Ussgovernor of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk and lost friend…