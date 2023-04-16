Artem Uss, high tension between Nordio and the Milan judges over the escape: “The US request to transfer him to prison never came from the ministry”

The long-distance clash between the judiciary and the government continues over the case of Artem Uss, the Russian businessman arrested at Malpensa on 17 October on an international arrest warrant issued by the United States, on charges of international arms and oil trafficking, and escaped from house arrest on March 22, the day after the Milan Court of Appeal had granted extradition to the United States. In recent days, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had shadowed the responsibilities of “other state powers” – laws of judiciary bodies – and her Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio had more explicitly cast the cross on the responsibilities of the Milan Court of Appeal, that she would have been alerted to the need to return the man to prison pending extradition. A reconstruction today however denied by the Court itself, according to which the ministry did not receive the note from the US Department of Justice asking for Uss to be returned to prison. According to the judges, on the other hand, Nordio “limited himself to passing over on December 9 the answer that he himself had given to that note three days earlier, in which he explained that the jurisdiction to decide on prison rests with the judicial authority and that the extent of the arrests house arrest with an electronic bracelet is comparable to custody in prison”. The Court wrote it in a report on the case sent to the Ministry of Justice.

Read also: