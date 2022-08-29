10:42 The countdown has restarted
10:15 A fuel leak interrupted NASA’s launch countdown. The problem is the same and in the same place where infiltrations occurred during a dress rehearsal in the spring.
9:57 Due to technical problems, the loading of liquid hydrogen used as a propellant together with oxygen in the American Space Launch System (SLS) was interrupted twice
See also Cabbage price?Lewandowski has accepted the Barcelona contract with an annual salary of only 8 million and signed for 3 years – yqqlm