Artemis 1, today the launch to the Moon. The countdown has restarted

Artemis 1, today the launch to the Moon. The countdown has restarted

Live images from Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Space, the launch of Artemis 1 live: Moon destination

11:16 Despite the stop due to refueling problems, NASA expects to respect the forecasts of a two-hour launch window that will open at 14:33 Italian time

11:09 The propellant loading operations of the Interim cryogenic propulsion stage (Icps) have begun. The Icps is the upper stage of the Space Launch System that will give the Orion spacecraft the thrust it needs to make its way to the Moon. In the meantime, the filling of the two hydrogen and oxygen tanks of the central stage continues.

11:07 The state of the tanks

The graphics show the amount of liquid hydrogen and oxygen loaded into the tanks so far.

10:42 The countdown has restarted. The loading of liquid hydrogen in the American Space Launch System (SLS) launcher resumed. NASA technicians are monitoring the situation to verify the possible loss. The launch window for today is two hours, from 14:33 Italian time.

10:15 A fuel leak interrupted NASA’s launch countdown. The problem is the same and in the same place where infiltrations occurred during a dress rehearsal in the spring.

9:57 Due to technical problems, the loading of liquid hydrogen used as a propellant together with oxygen in the American Space Launch System (SLS) was interrupted twice

Space

Return to the Moon: countdown to Artemis I, first step towards Mars

by Matteo Marini

Space

Artemis, return to the moon. That’s why NASA chose the South Pole

by Matteo Marini

