Due to technical problems, the loading of liquid hydrogen used as a propellant together with oxygen in the American Space Launch System (SLS) launcher, ready on platform 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for launch scheduled at 14.33, was interrupted twice. (Italian time) of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, the unmanned test flight that will pave the way for man’s return to the moon by demonstrating the ability to fly in orbit around our satellite and safely return to planet Earth.

When there were more than four hours to launch, during the operations for the loading of cryogenic propellants, NASA technicians found a leak of hydrogen which seems to be located in the same area of ​​the central stage of the rocket that had given problems during the general tests of the last April. After a first interruption of the loading, the technicians tried to resume it in slow mode, but at that point an alarm was triggered for a pressure value that was too high which led to a new stop. At the moment the countdown has not been interrupted and continues normally.