In 1996, the Artemis program did not exist, and it was still beyond any horizon there new race to the Moon. However, there were scientists at work who studied it thanks to the images sent by the probes to pave the way for a return of man after the last landing, in 1972. One of them, the planetologo americano Paul D. Spudis, he had observed what was happening at the south pole of our satellite, where some areas are constantly illuminated and others always totally dark at the bottom of the craters, which conserve ice, protecting it from the Sun. Spudis defined it “the plot (“real estate”) most precious of the entire Solar System “. Thirty years later, NASA has chosen the area where he wants to return to explore the Moon, it is located right at the south pole, in the place on the map where Spudis had pointed the finger. The first expedition with astronauts will probably land there in 2025 or 2026. I’m 13 the regions identified each containing more than one landing site for the Artemis III mission.

Space Three European astronauts on the moon: the collaboration between ESA and NASA is strengthened by Emilio Cozzi June 15, 2022



Always kissed by the sun

We are no longer telling stories of explorers, now we can consider them pioneers. Ever since our species migrated to uncharted lands, the choice of new settlements could not ignore resources that could be found there: fertile land, rivers, shelters. The Moon or another planet is no exception. The first source of energy to be exploited outside the embrace of the Earth is the sunlight. “All 13 regions have continuous access to sunlight for a period of 6.5 days: the expected duration of the Artemis III surface mission – writes NASA – access to sunlight is essential for a long-term stay on the Moon. because it provides a source of energy and minimizes temperature variations “.

It is no coincidence that NASA has selected raised edges of craters (rim) ridges (ridge) or other hills (solid, plateau), that remain illuminated even when the darkness devours everything below. Some points, known as “Peak of eternal light”, peaks of perennial light, are bathed by the sun’s rays even during most of the lunar night, which lasts 14 days, thanks to the very small inclination of the Moon’s rotation axis (just one degree and a half, the terrestrial one is 23.26 °). On the edges of the Shackleton and De Gerlache craters, and on Mount Malapert, Spudis and his colleagues, already in the mid-1990s, imagined that the first settlers could make a base to explore and settle.



A detail of the map disclosed by NASA with the hypothesized landing zones. The Shackleton and De Gerlache craters have almost always illuminated areas at their edges. NASA

Water from the perennial “night”

The other resource hides in the darkness. At the bottom of these craters there is ice that never melts because, unlike the areas we have just talked about, down there (the Shackleton is over four kilometers deep) the grazing rays of the Sun do not arrive, still by virtue of the small angle of inclination of the rotation axis. There the temperature approaches absolute zero because there is no atmosphere. The probes that have been in orbit around the Moon for decades have identified it. From a scientific point of view it is of great interest. “Many of the sites proposed within the regions are located between some of the oldest parts of the Moon and, together with the permanently shadowed regions, they offer the opportunity to learn about their history thanks to materials not previously studied “, according to Sarah Noblechief of lunar science for NASA’s division of planetary sciences for the Artemis program.



The distribution of ice at the poles of the Moon identified with NASA’s Moon mineralogy mapper (M3) instrument, aboard the Indian probe Chandrayaan-1. NASA

We know that water is an essential presence for life as we know it and for the first time, already in 2025, astronauts (perhaps helped by robots) could get their hands on non-terrestrial champions. But in the future it could be one of the greatest riches in the next decades of space exploration. From the ice you get water, drinkable, if the conditions are right. By breaking it down into hydrogen and oxygen with electrolysis, for example, you can draw air to breathe with the second and, with both, you can get it fuel to generate energy. Some rockets have been using this mixture for space launches for decades. And so we arrive at the story of the new era of space exploration, the journey to Mars.

Space A water engine for satellites and spaceships: Thales Alenia bets on Miprons by Matteo Marini July 29, 2022



Pit stop Luna in the race for the red planet

At the same weight, taking off from Earth is much more ‘tiring’ than doing it from the Moon. Anything six times heavier means higher costs and less load capacity. And then the fuel needed to take the next big leap and reach the Red Planet could come from there. A spaceship like SpaceX’s Starsihp will be able to “stop” in orbit around our satellite, refuel from the Gateway, the space station being designed around the Moon, and then head for deep space. It is not science fiction, there are those who are studying how to put it into practice.



A 3D printed structure with (simulated) moon dust, a technology developed by ESA. ESA – G. Porter

Not to mention that the Moon itself will be the testing ground for when humanity sets foot on Mars. ESA engineers already know how to build shelters using 3D printers that model regolith, the lunar dust, cementing it into domes that protect against micrometeorites and radiation. The same can be done on Mars, which has underground ice to be extracted and used thanks to the lunar technologies already tested. In jargon it is called “in-situ resource utilization”: exploiting the resources that are located in the place you intend to explore. As the pioneers did, on Earth in centuries past, they had no satellites or probes to point the way, but the unexplored lands were infinitely less hostile than the surface of other worlds.



The geologist and lunar scientist Paul D. Spudis of the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston, appreciated by the scientific community for his valuable contribution to the study of the Moon and a great supporter of returning to our satellite.

Spudis’ legacy

Paul Spudis died in 2018, aged just 66. He will never see the new pioneers walking in that place that he himself had ‘discovered’ and pointed out. In 2021, however, his colleagues and the astronomical community paid him the greatest homage, the toponymic one. One day, therefore, astronauts who will walk or drive vehicles on the lunar surface will perhaps drop down to explore the bottom of the the bowl of Spudis. It is located next to Shackleton, in “the most precious piece of land in the solar system”.