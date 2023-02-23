On March 12, for Women’s Day, the Artemisia Foundation Ets, in collaboration with the Artemisia Lab Network and thanks to the availability of the doctors of the Network, opens all its Centers to offer free Pap Tests. President Mariastella Giorlandinolike every year, but especially in this post-pandemic period which has left significant Long-Covid events, feels the moral need to promote free prevention days to stimulate attention on the importance of prevention, which once saw the Italy as one of the first countries, and which unfortunately has been too neglected by recording an increase in short-term mortality and long-term risk.

Research shows that people who test positive for Covid-19 are at higher risk of cardiovascular diseases and related events, such as heart failure, myocardial infarction, stroke and arrhythmia. Furthermore, notes Dr. Stefania Grande, gynecology specialist of the Artemisia Lab Network, the 30% the tests carried out to identify sexually transmitted diseases, fewer visits, fewer diagnostic tests, fewer diagnoses made in time. In the last decade, this has led to a constant increase in the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

Up to 30% of women with chlamydial infections if left untreated they can develop pelvic inflammatory disease which can, in turn, lead not only to fertility problems but also to complications during a pregnancy. Therefore it is extremely important to make women aware of never interrupting the diagnostic pathways dedicated to prevention.

Delaying or blocking prevention also carries the risk of increasing HPV-related lesions and, therefore, of tumor pathology. Prevention remains essential to reduce the incidence of disease and mortality.

For these reasons, the Artemisia Foundation, always attentive to the neediest sections of the population, to protect the health of citizens, has been committed for years to guarantee free initiatives at 360°which will also continue in the following months for Father’s Day, with free electrocardiograms, and for Women’s Day with free Pap Tests.