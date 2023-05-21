Arthritis, it is possible to prevent it with these precautions | The natural remedies

Very few imagine it, but there are some remedies to try to prevent arthritis: what are the natural remedies to know.

The best prevention and cure we can rely on, especially in terms of health and possible pathologies or information that we can develop.

This attitude can be very important to avoid having pain during the course of one’s life, such as those that are caused byarthritisi.e. ajoint inflammation which can affect different joints of the body such as knees, hips, wrists and fingers.

Arthritis: the symptoms you need to keep an eye on

Arthritis can present itself in two distinct forms which are among the most common and which have some differences. In fact we find:

Rheumatoid arthritis : it is a chronic inflammatory disorder that mainly affects the small joints of the hands and feet but which can also damage other parts of the body

: it is a chronic inflammatory disorder that mainly affects the small joints of the hands and feet but which can also damage other parts of the body Osteoarthritis: it concerns the degeneration of the cartilage that protects the joints and this causes joint pain and stiffness, especially during the morning

It is possible to succeed recognize arthritis thanks to some signals that it sends us to our body such as:

Pain, swelling and joint stiffness interested

interested Difficulty in movements joint

joint Tiredness breaking latest news

breaking latest news Soreness and tingling in the fingers

It’s important when you suspect you have arthritis contact your doctor right away. As far as prevention or a possible cure is concerned, it is possible to proceed with some natural remedies.

In most cases of arthritis i vitamin D levels are lowThis is because vitamin D is important for bone and joint health, playing a role in calcium metabolism and, if low, can cause inflammation. In fact take vitamin D naturally or in the form of specific supplements can help reduce pain and inflammation in the joints; to improve joint mobility; to slow down the progression of the disease; and finally to enhance the effect of anti-inflammatories. Also if it can also resort to physiotherapists and osteopaths with which you can perform specific exercises for joint reinforcement and which aim to reduce inflammation.

In addition to vitamin D, there are foods and remedies as natural as they can help prevent this type of inflammation such as: omega 3 present in fatty fish and flax and hemp oils; turmeric, thanks to the active ingredient curcumin; and lavender and peppermint essence for pain relief.