Arthritis, one patient out of 3 does not follow the therapies correctly – Medicine

Approximately 30% of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and 40% with psoriatic arthritis do not follow the therapy correctly, with a high risk of persistence and increase in inflammation and consequent onset of disability, as well as a significant increase in costs. This is what emerged at the congress of Eular, the European alliance of associations for rheumatology, held in Milan in the presence of over 12,500 rheumatologists from all over the continent. Non-adherence to therapy arises mainly from poor doctor-patient communication, which leads to often unfounded concerns in patients (5 million people suffering from arthritis) about possible side effects and the belief that the interruption or temporary modification of therapies has no effect on the response.

“The importance of Italian rheumatology in the world is demonstrated by the decision to hold this important congress in Milan – says Gian Domenico Sebastiani, president of the Italian rheumatology society (Sir) -. The high level of our scientific research allows for constant improvement of therapies and their levels of tolerance, with an increase in the patients’ quality of life and a decrease in the disabilities associated with the pathologies: if it is not possible to cure a chronic disease, however, we are able to block its activity, thanks to multiple solutions capable of obtaining response from patients with various characteristics”.

“Lack of adherence not only has direct and immediate consequences on quality of life, but can cause persistence of inflammation and, in the long run, even serious disability – adds Annamaria Iagnocco, Past President of Eular -. Several studies have shown that the incorrect intake of drugs, with methods and times different from those indicated by the doctor, with voluntary interruptions or reduced doses, significantly reduce the response”.

“At the center of the rheumatological debate is also the positioning of the new Jak inhibitor drugs, modified following the Oral-Balance study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last year which questioned their tolerability – concludes Carlomaurizio Montecucco , President of Fira (Italian Federation for Arthritis Research) – Indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, in some cases of psoriatic arthritis and spondyloarthritis and also for non-rheumatic inflammatory bowel diseases and atopic dermatitis, these drugs have proven to be very effective , but the study showed an increased cardiovascular risk.

A note from AIFA has therefore limited its use only to patients who do not have cardiovascular problems and for those who are refractory to all other drugs”.

