Arthrose|Rheuma|Fibromyalgie|Rheumatoide Arthritis | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

According to the international classification, around 100 diseases can be assigned to the rheumatic group. Around three million people in Germany are so seriously ill with rheumatism that long-term medical care is required. Contrary to popular belief, rheumatism is not a typical disease of old age; the first symptoms usually appear between the ages of 30 and 60. Rheumatic diseases have different causes and progress in different ways. What they all have in common is pain and functional limitations of the musculoskeletal system. Rheumatism can therefore affect joints, bones, tendons, ligaments and muscles.

Rheumatic diseases include:

Rheumatoid arthritis (= chronic polyarthritis), chronic inflammation of several joints or organsPsoriatic arthritis, inflammation of the joints in psoriasis Infectious arthritis, infection of the joint cavityScleroderma, disease with thickening and hardening of the skin and organsLupus erythematosus, involvement of numerous organs with a variable course of the diseaseArthrosis, wear and tear of the knee, Hip, shoulder and finger joints or the spine caused by wear and tearFibromyalgia, pain disorder of the musculoskeletal system

Around a million of those affected suffer from one of the most difficult rheumatic diseases, rheumatoid arthritis. The first signs of rheumatoid athristis are pain, morning stiffness of the joints, pain on movement or pressure, soft tissue swelling (fluid accumulation) of the finger joints, rheumatoid nodules and weakness. The disease begins with inflammation of the inner lining of the joint. In a third of those affected, the disease begins atypically, meaning only a few joints are affected. This is usually accompanied by general complaints such as fatigue, weight loss and a slight fever. In the vast majority, rheumatoid arthritis progresses. The result is joint destruction and deformation. To date, rheumatoid arthritis cannot be cured and can even lead to severe disabilities. The treatment is primarily aimed at relieving pain, inhibiting inflammation and maintaining the function of joints and muscles. Physical therapy is particularly suitable for this.

Non-drug treatment options include physiotherapeutic measures such as exercise, cold and occupational therapy. In addition, medication treatment is essential. A distinction is made here between the so-called basic therapeutics, which have a long-term effect on the course of the disease, and the immediate therapeutics, which include cortisone preparations and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. There is no way to prevent the disease from chronic polyarthritis – and unfortunately no other way to prevent its progression other than medication. Early and carefully carried out physiotherapy combined with a tried and tested individual medication adjustment is the best way known to today’s medicine.

Proper nutrition can serve as a supportive measure for the success of therapy. It makes sense to avoid foods that contain arachidonic acid. These include, for example: B. Eggs, lard, liver sausage and pork liver. The intake of unsaturated fatty acids (lots of fish), an adequate supply of vitamins C and E as well as the trace element selenium (lots of vegetables and high-quality vegetable oils) and also calcium (milk and milk products) and vitamin D are recommended.

