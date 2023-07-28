Home » Arthya Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Arthya Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin
Arthya Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3152/2023 of 06.12.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14073/2022 Arthya Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano

Attachments:

Arthya Srl Min della Salute – ordinance of the Lazio Tar, Sez III Quater n 31522023 of 12062023.zip (ZIP 2.39 Mb)

See also  Twitter disaster, it made a real mess: now it's running for cover

You may also like

Valentino Rossi’s Hospital Scare and Concerning Neurological Problems

SeniorenLebenshilfe opens another location in Wasserburg am Inn:...

Free contraception for the weakest sections of the...

Epileptic Seizures: Can Artificial Intelligence Predict It?

27% of Jobs at High Risk of Automation:...

Women’s World Cup, Italy-Sweden counts for the round...

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in First Aid...

Leather and sun, a hi-tech bracelet will help...

Lauterbach: Prepare better for the health effects of...

Powerful Food Combinations for Burning Fat: Discover the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy