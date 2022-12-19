High cholesterol. A problem which, according to estimates by the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists, affects 34.3% of men and 36.6% of women aged between 35 and 79, ie around two and a half million Italians. It is a problem which, in addition to weighing on healthcare costs for over one billion euros, including drugs and hospitalisations, represents one of the most significant risk factors for cardiovascular disease: when the so-called “bad cholesterol” (LDL, the one which low-density lipoproteins, “vehicles” of cholesterol from the liver to all body tissues) reaches excessive levels, in fact, the blood vessels become narrower and stiffer, which compromises the flow causing a circulatory disorder. Fortunately, many of the factors that lead to hypercholesterolemia are linked to lifestyle, and are therefore modifiable: most of them relate to diet, which is why it is advisable to prefer cereals, legumes, vegetables, fish, lean cuts of meat and give up fatty foods and condiments such as sausages, cheeses, eggs, butter, lard, lard and so on. But that’s not all: the attending physician, should he ascertain that a patient suffers from high cholesterol, has various pharmacological remedies available to treat the disorder.

Sometimes – this is the case of patients with mild/moderate hypercholesterolemia – it may be sufficient to integrate the diet with substances that have been shown to have lipid-lowering properties: in fact, the scientific community has highlighted in recent years that the extracts of some plants have significant beneficial properties compared to the reduction of bad cholesterol, which makes them rightfully included in the list of so-called “nutraceuticals”. This is the case, for example, of the artichoke, (Cynara scolymus) whose extracts, as shown by a recent analysis conducted by a team of experts from the Department of Pharmacological and Biomolecular Sciences at the University of Milan, essentially thanks to their significant content of polyphenols, can exert an action to reduce bad cholesterol , associated among other things with a number of other complementary benefits on oxidation. At the end of the meta-analysis, the experts concluded that “the available data support the use of standardized compositions of artichoke extracts alone or in combination, in the treatment of mild-moderate dyslipidemia, in subjects suffering from metabolic syndrome or intolerant to common lipid-lowering treatments”.





Confirmation that artichoke and bergamot extracts are effective tools for cholesterol control, at least for people with cholesterol levels that do not require drug treatment, is good news for consumers. Especially in light of a recent decision by the European Commission, which on 2 June introduced a new regulation governing the sale of another nutraceutical substance commonly sold in pharmacies and on supermarket counters. always for the control of cholesterol, the so-called monacolin, an extract of fermented red rice. The European Commission’s decision came after a study by the European Food Safety Authority, which for some time had already shown, on the basis of various reports, that monacolins from red fermented rice, when used in supplements, “arouse concerns significant in terms of safety”: the Commission, acknowledging this warning, has therefore prohibited the sale of products containing a quantity greater than or equal to 3 milligrams of monacolin from fermented red rice for daily use.

In short, the new regulation protects the safety of consumers, “repositioning” red fermented rice-based products and reminding them that many supplements, although available on supermarket counters, should be taken carefully and possibly after consulting with your doctor . As the companies in the sector point out, this decision does not leave the nutraceuticals market uncovered, but makes it safer and more varied: if on the one hand, in fact, monacolin from fermented red rice can continue to be used at lower doses – moreover already available – on the other hand nutraceuticals, as we have seen, offer other opportunities by now consolidated in terms of literature on other natural substances, including precisely artichoke and bergamot extracts, alone or in combination, to regulate the levels of cholesterol. For them to be effective, however, it is important that the extracts of these substances are precisely standardized and conveyed efficiently in the body: and fortunately there is no shortage of solutions.



