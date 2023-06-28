Home » Artichoke Capsules: Do They Really Lower Cholesterol?
Health

Artichoke Capsules: Do They Really Lower Cholesterol?

by admin
Artichoke Capsules: Do They Really Lower Cholesterol?

by Nicola Kuhrt

28.06.2023, 15:08

1 Min.

They are said to help with flatulence and a feeling of fullness and lower cholesterol levels: dietary supplements made from artichoke extract. Can this work?

In ancient times, the artichoke was very popular as a food. The Roman scholar Pliny (1st century AD) mentioned them in his “Naturalis historia”. It is unclear whether the plant already appears in the “Materia medica” of the Greek physician Dioskonides (also 1st century AD). The daisy family found its way into monastic medicine via the Romans. Hieronymus Bock first explained around 1539 that the brew could cleanse the “clogged” liver and kidneys.

Login here

See also  Chiara, medical student suffering from 13 diseases: the university denies her remote lessons

You may also like

Siesta at noon, caps for the homeless? Germany’s...

Belching: all the possible causes and remedies

“It is a symbol of the battle against...

Milan, here is Loftus-Cheek: he landed in Milan,...

are they dangerous and how do you get...

“I come from Sport”. Here are the names...

Telemedicine, ok to the new model. Remote monitoring...

Hear (deaf) a concert (06/28/2023)

Endometriosis: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Proper Treatment | >...

warning signs not to be ignored

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy