Article Title: Cancer Patients in Italy Treated with Poor Quality, Unapproved Anti-Cancer Drugs: Investigation Reveals Import of Low-Cost Medicines from India

Italian Cancer Patients Treated with Poor Quality and Unapproved Drugs from India

A recent survey conducted by investigative journalism agencies, Politico, and Everyday Occurrence has revealed that cancer patients in Italy, including children, have been treated with anti-cancer drugs of low quality and questionable safety. These drugs, imported from India at a low cost, have not been approved by European regulatory authorities. At least 16 Italian hospitals have been involved in this practice, with the number of hospitals potentially being even higher. Additionally, seven local health companies have also been found to import these substandard medicines.

The survey specifically highlighted the use of an Indian drug called Celginase, which has been repeatedly imported from 2016 to 2023, despite the availability of a better and more expensive drug called Oncaspar, approved in Europe. It is alarming to note that there has been no control or assessment of the efficacy and safety of these drugs by the appropriate regulatory authorities. The quantity of Indian drug vials imported since 2016 could number in the thousands, further intensifying concerns about patient safety.

One major concern raised by the survey is the lack of adequate information provided to patients and their families. The informed consent forms that patients sign only mention the name of the active ingredient and its version, without disclosing the brand of the medicine or its country of origin. Patients are unaware that hospital doctors preferred importing Celginase over Oncaspar, which is a modified version of asparaginase approved in Europe in 2016.

The use of Celginase becomes even more questionable when considering the availability of Oncaspar, which is considered by the international medical community to be the best available therapy for certain tumors. While there is often a shortage of Oncaspar in Italy, Celginase has been imported under the pretext of using an Italian law from 1997. This law allows the importation of drugs not approved in Europe in exceptional and specific cases. However, it seems that some Italian hospitals have been exploiting the law for routine imports, bypassing safety regulations. Celginase costs around 15 euros per vial, while Oncaspar is priced at 2,500 euros per vial.

Experts in the field have expressed their concerns about this practice. Attilio Guarini, a hematologist and director of the Medical Area department at the Iress Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II of Bari, stated, “There is no indication to use a native asparaginase when Oncaspar, which has better tolerability and efficacy, is available.” Francesco Lanza, director of hematology at the Santa Maria delle Croci hospital in Ravenna, emphasized the importance of using modified asparaginase for treating leukemia and expressed his surprise that Indian and Chinese oncological drugs were being imported when they are validated only for their domestic markets.

The survey reached out to 16 hospitals and seven healthcare companies involved in importing these drugs, but only seven responded. The National Cancer Institute revealed that eight patients, including six children, were treated with Celginase and are currently in remission. However, it was added that Aifa, the Italian Medicines Agency, never provided information on the potential harmful effects of Celginase. The Irccs Besta Institute denied any involvement in the importation of Celginase.

According to the 1997 law, neither Aifa nor the Ministry of Health in Italy are responsible for ensuring the quality of non-European medicines like Celginase. The responsibility lies solely with the doctor who orders the drug. However, the law allows for the importation of these drugs only for a small number of patients, under specific clinical needs, and in the absence of alternatives. It appears that the law is being exploited for routine imports without exceptional circumstances, and the authorization for such imports should be granted by Usmaf, a branch of the Health Ministry, rather than Aifa.

This concerning issue extends beyond Celginase to include the use of another Indian asparaginase modified drug called Aspatero in Italy in 2018. This drug, imported by the Città della Salute Hospital in Turin and the MBBM Foundation in Monza, proved to be ineffective and caused harmful side effects. AIFA allows for the importation of drugs from abroad in the event of a shortage of an Italian drug, but there are no checks in place to ensure their quality. The lack of oversight and evaluation of imported drugs’ quality, efficacy, and safety is a significant loophole in the system.

It is essential that immediate action is taken to investigate and address this issue to ensure the safety and well-being of cancer patients in Italy. The potential use of substandard drugs imported from India raises serious concerns about patient health and the standards of care in the country’s healthcare system.

