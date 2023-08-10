Article Title: “In Como, Tax Compliance Determines Access to Municipal Services: A Model for Italy?”

Como Implements New Policy to Deny Services to Tax Evaders and Debtors

The mayor of Como, Alexander Rapinese, has made a bold decision to stop using taxpayer money to provide services to tax evaders and dishonest individuals. He believes that this model should be adopted throughout Italy. The mayor’s decision gained attention when the council refused to accept applications for the nursery school from citizens who had debts with the municipality, not only related to the service in question but also to other taxes.

The move caused such a sensation that it was discussed live on the television program “In onda” on La7, hosted by Marianne April and Luca Telese. Rapinese was presented as a “sheriff mayor, all taxes and order,” and defended his recent decisions during the broadcast.

He explained, “If you don’t pay me taxes, I simply won’t provide you with the services that depend on me. Could they be people in difficulty? We spend 20 million a year to help the weakest families and we have a clear conscience. Here we are talking about people who maybe go out of asylum with the SUV but forget to pay municipal taxes. This should be the legitimate defense of a state against sociopathic subjects who do not want to contribute. Evasion kills, it’s the thing that doesn’t allow us to have more police on the street and more hospitals.”

When faced with objections from other guests on the program, Rapinese stood by his decision. He stated, “The only thing I can do to automatically regulate you is to withdraw your service. No one could ever cure themselves without the help of public health, and then even the tax evader will pay taxes and understand that there is a magnificent Republic that is based on this. If it were up to him, we wouldn’t be able to guarantee any services, so I don’t see why he should have free services, it’s simple.”

Rapinese highlighted that after implementing this policy, 80% of the subjects contacted paid immediately, while others made repayment plans. He argued that there is too much tolerance and that the focus should be on providing services only to those who are socio-compatible. He emphasized that families facing difficulties can seek assistance from Social Services, ensuring that their children can continue attending nursery school without any problems.

However, the most controversial part of Rapinese’s speech was when he suggested that the same approach should be applied to all other services that tax evaders enjoy. He questioned why tax evaders should have access to services such as emergency services and free medical operations, stating that services should only be guaranteed to those who are socio-compatible.

Rapinese also highlighted the success of a similar rule implemented regarding occupation of public land. Many individuals paid fines in the past but continued with their irregularities. However, after introducing a rule that resulted in the loss of public land occupation on the second sanction, compliance significantly increased.

Como’s decision to deny services to tax evaders and debtors has sparked a debate about the balance between providing essential services and enforcing tax responsibilities. While some applaud the mayor’s efforts to uphold tax compliance, others argue that it may disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals and families. The outcome of this policy’s implementation will likely influence the approach taken by other cities and municipalities in Italy.

