Do you want a baby, but pregnancy doesn’t work out naturally? You are not alone in this fate. About every sixth couple in Germany has an unfulfilled desire to have children. With medical help, it may be possible to become parents after all. Unfortunately, such fertility treatment is accompanied not only by psychological and physical strains, but also by great financial burdens. Stiftung Warentest has checked which subsidies are available from statutory health insurance companies and other bodies for artificial insemination. Good news: Most couples receive at least part of the financial help from various agencies in order to reduce the costs of often several thousand euros for fertility treatment. More and more federal states are now also helping lesbian couples, and a health insurance company also gives subsidies here. With us you will find all the details.

Statutory allowance for married couples Married couples who have statutory health insurance are generally reimbursed half of the approved treatment costs for artificial insemination. Requirement: Women and men must not be younger than 25 years and not older than 39 or 49 years old. All statutory health insurers have to pay for a set number of treatments, such as the first three attempts at in vitro fertilization, in which the egg cell is fertilized in a test tube and then placed in the uterus. Only opposite-sex couples receive grants, homosexual couples get nothing. Whether private health insurers pay for fertility treatment depends, among other things, on the respective tariff. However, they often bear the full costs.