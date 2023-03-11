Home Health Artificial insemination: How to get subsidies for fertility treatment
Health

Artificial insemination: How to get subsidies for fertility treatment

by admin
Artificial insemination: How to get subsidies for fertility treatment

Do you want a baby, but pregnancy doesn’t work out naturally? You are not alone in this fate. About every sixth couple in Germany has an unfulfilled desire to have children. With medical help, it may be possible to become parents after all. Unfortunately, such fertility treatment is accompanied not only by psychological and physical strains, but also by great financial burdens. Stiftung Warentest has checked which subsidies are available from statutory health insurance companies and other bodies for artificial insemination. Good news: Most couples receive at least part of the financial help from various agencies in order to reduce the costs of often several thousand euros for fertility treatment. More and more federal states are now also helping lesbian couples, and a health insurance company also gives subsidies here. With us you will find all the details.

Statutory allowance for married couples

Married couples who have statutory health insurance are generally reimbursed half of the approved treatment costs for artificial insemination. Requirement: Women and men must not be younger than 25 years and not older than 39 or 49 years old.

All statutory health insurers have to pay for a set number of treatments, such as the first three attempts at in vitro fertilization, in which the egg cell is fertilized in a test tube and then placed in the uterus. Only opposite-sex couples receive grants, homosexual couples get nothing.

Whether private health insurers pay for fertility treatment depends, among other things, on the respective tariff. However, they often bear the full costs.

See also  A diet for migraine and multiple sclerosis - Headache

Select offer and read on

  • All articles from test and Finanztest

  • More than 37,500 tests

  • Fund and ETF database

  • Tips on insurance and pensions

  • 50% discount for print subscribers

You may also like

Elon Musk ‘open to idea’ of buying Silicon...

What things should you sort out to make...

New Hyundai Tucson 2023, the best-selling compact SUV...

PrEP, HIV prevention and risks for sexually transmitted...

Mission Climate – Solutions for the Crisis |...

Strawberries, beware of pesticides. Here are which ones...

Patient advocates call for improvements to electronic patient...

Incumbency of old age? No fear

director of Odontostomatology, he was 64 years old

Joint declaration on the protection of people in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy