To respond to the 3 great challenges of the medicine of the future, an aging population, shortage of personnel and limited economic resources, healthcare will have to focus on technology , and in particular on artificial intelligence, telemedicine and the most recent RNA platforms. But to overcome the challenges it will be necessary to rethink health and social policies. This is the message launched on the occasion of “Science, future and health “, one of the anticipation events of Maker Faire Rome organized by the Rome Chamber of Commerce.

The main challenges of the medicine of the future



deepening



An X-ray light to design and neurological therapies of the future

“The main challenges to which medicine throughout the Western world will have to respond in the future are basically 3: the aging of the population, the shortage of health personnel and, finally, the scarce economic resources to respond”, said Angelo Rossimori, of the ‘Research Institute on Population and Social Policies of the National Research Council (Irpps-Cnr). A forecast that many of the experts who took part in the event agreed with, who turned the spotlight on the need for a great organizational effort to be able to combine a series of more or less new technologies, from the IT management of processes to to robotics, in an efficient system.

The key role of digitization



“The emphasis on technological innovations has diverted attention to a reform of the sector. It is first of all necessary to coordinate social and health policies, technologies will obviously be an important support”, added Rossimori. According to experts, digitization will play a key role against the challenges of the medicine of the future. “A concrete example is what has been possible for some time now in the cardiology field where patients can be monitored remotely, considerably reducing the risks”, said Giansaverio Friolo, Shame risk manager. “And it is precisely biotechnologies supported by increasingly powerful algorithms that have made it possible, for example, to create vaccines in record time”, then recalled Cinzia Marano, Medical Director of Moderna Italy. “With the same RNA platform used against Covid19 it will soon be possible to develop innovative therapies against other viruses and soon to find applications in oncology and against some rare diseases”, concluded Marano.