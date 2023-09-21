Artificial Intelligence: at the Festival of Good Living “We have never been on Earth”, Irst “Dino Amadori” event Irccs and Ior with Rocco Tanica

Written on September 20, 2023.

The initiative will be preceded by the debate “Challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence in healthcare” moderated by the scientific communicator Massimo Temporelli

What will be the future and what are already the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in people’s daily lives? How much can AI change the work of doctors and healthcare workers? We will talk about these and other topics Monday 25 September, from 8.45pm at the Church of San Giacomo in Forlì, during the now traditional event organized by IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs as part of the 2023 edition of Festival of Good Living “La Mí Tëra – Ecology of Relationships”scheduled from September 21st to October 1st.

The event promoted by IRST and Romagna Oncology Institute – IOR it will be divided into two moments, different but in dialogue. The presentation of the volume – interspersed with musical moments – is certainly interesting and entertaining. “We’ve never been to Earth!”a project conceived and created by the musician, comedian and television writer Rocco Tanica, member, among other things, of the Elio e le Storie Tese group. Volume conceived and created because, as the back cover significantly reports, it is the “first book written entirely by a human being together with an artificial intelligence”.

Before the presentation, ithe debate “Challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence in healthcare”, moderated by the science communicator Massimo Temporelli. Contributions from will alternate on stage Luisella Gianian AI expert who has been working in digital for over 15 years, Gabriella Fabbri (Mixed Consultative Committee ASL Romagna – IRST), Fabio Falcini (Director of the Onco-haematological Department of the Ausl Romagna, Director of the Emilia-Romagna Tumor Registry and Director of Clinical and Experimental Epidemiology of the IRST) and Nicola Gentili (Data Unit IRST).

IRST’s initiatives within the Festival of Good Living also concern “European Researchers’ Night”, scheduled for Friday 29 September as part of the “riPENSAci” project proposed by the consortium composed of CNR, University of Bologna, CINECA, INAF, INFN and INGV, accompanied by ComunicaMente and Naxta. IRST, in particular, will be the protagonist of two scientific aperitifs called “Seeds of knowledge” from 6 to 8 pm. A moment of discussion in an informal context in which current issues and curiosities are addressed, over an aperitif. The first “table”, entitled “For a bit more health“, will see protagonists Roberto Vespignani (IT service) e Martina Cavallucci (Outcome Research). The second, on the theme “How an innovative therapy is born“, will have the participation of Chiara Liverani and Giorgia Simonetti, responsible respectively for the Preclinical – Osteoncology Unit and the Translational Hematology Unit of the IRST Biosciences Laboratory. Appointment at the Cittadella del Buon Vivere (spaces in front of the San Domenico museum complex, in Forlì).

