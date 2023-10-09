Artificial Intelligence can help combat the shortage of healthcare personnel and bring patients closer – breaking latest news

by Health Editorial Staff

This is underlined by the eighth edition of the Philips report which explored the expectations for the future of almost 3,000 younger leaders and healthcare professionals.

Artificial Intelligence is destined to play an increasingly predominant role in healthcare. In fact, AI remains among the priorities also in terms of investments: cloud solutions, technologies that allow greater connection with the territory and decision support (predictive analysis and clinical support) are the main technologies that leaders in the healthcare sector are using or they intend to use to reduce the impact of workforce shortages.

This is highlighted by the eighth edition of Future Health Index, commissioned by Philips, which examines the experiences of nearly 3,000 younger healthcare leaders and healthcare professionals and their expectations for the future. The research was conducted in 14 countries (Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States). The study includes a quantitative survey conducted from November 2022 to February 2023.

The situation in Italy

As for Italy, the Future of Health Index indicates that the vast majority of healthcare leaders in Italy (86%) now say they are facing financial pressures and 64% are taking active action to address these challenges, focusing in particular on efficiency. On the human resources front, however, according to a recent Crea Sanit report, our country would lack as many as 30 thousand doctors and 250 thousand nurses.

In this context, 52% of Italian healthcare leaders believe that Artificial Intelligence and automation can help streamline processes and improve operational efficiency. The same percentage that plans to use digital technologies to help reduce the impact of staff shortages: slightly higher than the 49% European average. Italian healthcare leaders recognize the potential of AI also in the field of diagnostics integration and clinical decision support, so much so that 42% of the sample indicated this technology among those that will have the greatest impact on improving care to patients over the next three years.

Investments in AI are increasing

Demonstrating the trust they place in this technology, three out of four Italian healthcare leaders (74%) are currently investing in Artificial Intelligence. A figure well above the global average (59%). Nearly all (95%) expect to continue or begin doing so in the next three years. This figure is also substantially higher than the global average (83%), and in any case higher than the European average (90%). Over the next three years, healthcare leaders in Italy would like to invest in AI to optimize operational efficiency (45%), automate documentation, schedule appointments and tasks, as well as improve workflow.

Over the same time frame, 44% of respondents aim to use AI to predict patient outcomes, while 38% would like to invest in AI to support clinical decisions. Investments in artificial intelligence are equally important for younger healthcare professionals. In Italy, over two thirds (69%) would like their organization to invest in AI today and, in three years, 99% would like to allocate some budget for this technology, favoring investments for the integration of diagnostics (47%).

The obstacles to face

25% of Italian healthcare leaders identify interoperability as the main technological challenge to be solved to guarantee the success of new healthcare delivery models, a result significantly higher than the global (17%) and European (19%) average. An opinion shared by 22% of younger colleagues, compared to 17% globally and 20% in Europe. Another major technology challenge identified by 23% of healthcare leaders and 20% of younger healthcare professionals is achieving a smoother flow of data between healthcare facilities. Both results are in line with the global average, at 19% and 21% respectively.

The importance of interoperability and fluidity of data flows for the success of the healthcare ecosystem is reflected in the importance attributed to partnerships by Italian healthcare leaders. Nearly a third (30%) of respondents and a quarter (24%) of younger healthcare professionals say they currently work with health technology companies, and plan to do so in the next 3 years. Projects with companies that provide healthcare technologies help increase know-how, resources and strategies within the facilities. Over the next three years, one-third of healthcare leaders and younger professionals (34% and 36% respectively) would like their hospital or healthcare facility to partner with emergency medicine centers. A figure far higher than the global average (20%) and in line with the European average (29%). Additionally, 33% of healthcare leaders and 28% of younger healthcare professionals chose IT companies or data providers as their desired partners.

More sustainable healthcare

In addition to improving efficiency, outcomes and patient experiences, more than half of healthcare leaders (51%) and younger professionals (57%) believe new care delivery models will have a positive impact for the environment. Also in this case the importance attributed to partnerships emerges. To deliver an effective sustainability strategy, healthcare leaders believe it is important to work with or consult a third party (29%) and hire more staff with specialized skills (29%). The same percentage believes it is important to create business cases, set clear and ambitious objectives and measure progress.

An important role in promoting environmental sustainability is also attributed to standards. Half (50%) of Italian healthcare leaders point to the government as the organization that should be responsible for creating environmental sustainability standards in the healthcare sector. This is a very eloquent figure, especially when compared with the global one (28%) and the European respondents (23%). Looking instead at the obstacles, over a third (36%) of those interviewed believe that one of the main ones is to be identified in the fact that environmental sustainability is currently given a lower priority than other objectives. 29% of leaders say they have neither tools to measure goals achieved nor an implementation strategy.

