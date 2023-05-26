L’artificial intelligence discovers a new antibiotic. Discovered a new type of antibiotic against an antibiotic-resistant bacterium thanks to artificial intelligence. The news comes from an important Canadian research center. The results can be read in the scientific journal Nature Chemichal Biology. The World Health Organization recognizes theantibiotic resistance as one of the major problems globally. This problem is particularly felt in Italy, which is the European country where there are the most deaths ever.

Artificial intelligence discovers a new antibiotic: the new drug does not affect the good bacteria

The researchers tested the new antibiotic on the skin of mice infected with the superbug. By checking the bacterial growth, they saw that it stopped and that the drug worked. But there’s more. The medicine, unlike what happens with antibiotics in general, did not also affect the good bacteria, which are essential to our well-being and which is one of the side effects of this class of drugs.

Artificial intelligence has saved a lot of time, usually dedicated to data analysis. In short, we are facing a new frontier of medical experimentation.

The drug affects one of the most insidious bacteria in the world

Researchers were looking for an antibiotic againstActinetobacter baumanii. It is a particularly insidious bacterium that is often “caught” during hospital stays. This bacterium has so far been shown to be resistant to other antibiotics known so far. The infection can affect the skin, but also the blood and the respiratory system. A recent study of the American Academy for microbiology studies showed that those affected died in 25% of cases.

Artificial intelligence discovers a new antibiotic: how did the algorithm work?

The researchers used a particular algorithm to analyze a large number of antibacterial molecules. In just two hours, the artificial intelligence analyzed all the data entered by the researchers. It would have taken the human brain several months to make the same analysis. This made it easier to find the right ones. Eventually they identified a chemical compound called RS102895, capable of preventing the bacterium from being able to enter the cells.

