Artificial intelligence, doctors still have little trust – breaking latest news

White coats acknowledge a number of advantages to AI. But they have doubts about the reliability and quality of the data, as well as about the possible built-in biases

We study each other, between human intelligence and artificial intelligence. With a lot of mutual curiosity. But distrust, at least on the human side, is still a lot. Not without reason, considering the alarms raised by scientists and Big Tech and the calls for a moratorium on the development of generative AI. The confirmation comes from the Reimagining Better Health study, commissioned by GE HealthCare, conducted on a sample of 5,500 patients and representatives of patient associations and 2,000 healthcare professionals working in hospitals – including doctors, nurses , technologists, technicians and therapists – in 8 countries (Brazil, China, South Korea, Germany, India, New Zealand, United Kingdom, United States) which aims to help shape a path forward when stressors such as burnout, understaffing and patient distrust strain the resilience of health systems.

The healthcare system of the future: more humane and flexible

Survey participants were asked to answer questions relating to the healthcare system as a whole, based on their personal experiences and observations. The findings offer an interesting insight into the hopes and fears of patients and doctors. Doctors and patients agree on one point: the healthcare system of the future will have to be more humane and flexible. As we said, there is little trust in AI, especially on the part of doctors.

While a majority of those surveyed believe AI can support clinical decision-making (61%), enable faster healthcare interventions (54%) and help improve operational efficiency (55%), the study shows that distrust and skepticism – without reference to specific products – are prevalent. In fact, only 42% of doctors believe that AI data are reliable (in the United States the percentage drops to 26%). White coats with more than 16 years of experience are even more skeptical, with only 33% trusting the quality of the data. Additionally, doctors believe that while AI can help reduce care disparities (54%), the technology is also subject to bias, i.e., built-in biases (44%).

Patient requests

On the part of patients, the doubts about the new technologies made available are, so to speak, methodological: the absolute priority for the future, even before cutting-edge solutions that allow potential health problems to be identified more quickly, is identified by them in greater flexibility in the methods, places and times of delivery of health services. An apparent paradox, given that one of the widely recognized positive effects of telemedicine, for example, lies precisely in the flexibility of healthcare response that it manages to guarantee. According to the research, part of this unease with the new models of care delivery could be attributed to the poor technological interoperability of the healthcare system.

Just over half of doctors say that medical technologies integrate seamlessly with each other (51%) and are easy to use and intuitive (53%). While patients and clinicians want relevant patient health data to be available across systems and platforms, this has not been fully realized. 41% of physicians are unconvinced that they have timely access to reliable electronic health records, and nearly a third of patients (35%) fear that the physicians treating them lack access to their relevant health data.

