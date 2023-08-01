Artificial Intelligence Enables Precision Medicine Advancements in Genomic Analysis

Title: Researchers at Polytechnic University of Madrid Develop AI Tool for Precision Medicine

Introduction:

The researchers of the Application Group of Visual Telecommunications (GATV) at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) have successfully developed a study on the application of artificial intelligence in precision medicine. Their research focuses on the complex analysis of genomic data and DNA, as well as the extraction of variants or mutations. The automatic detection of potentially risky variants plays a crucial role in further analysis for potential contribution to diseases like cancer.

AI Tool for Malignancy Risk Assessment:

To address the challenging task of identifying potentially malignant variants, the researchers at GATV designed a tool that employs artificial intelligence. This innovative system calculates the probability of variant malignancy, determining whether these genetic alterations require in-depth analysis or if they are benign. The AI-powered tool aims to aid clinicians and researchers in the field of precision medicine.

Promising Results and Implications:

The study conducted by the GATV researchers has the potential to enhance the understanding of genomic alterations in human cancers. By providing precision-based therapies for oncology treatment, the research enables personalized strategies based on next-generation sequencing data. The tool developed by the researchers employs traditional machine learning techniques as well as new deep learning methods to effectively sort and classify somatic mutations.

Comparison and Outperformance:

In order to compare the effectiveness of their tool, the researchers used a dataset consisting of known benign and malignant variants from endorsed clinical studies and open databases. By leveraging artificial intelligence models, their classification tool outperformed existing classifiers, correctly classifying approximately 80% of potentially dangerous mutations.

Significance for Medical Practice:

Anaida Fernandez Garcia, a researcher involved in the project, emphasizes the value of such tools in genomic analysis. Since the percentage of potentially malignant variants is relatively small compared to benign ones, efficiently and automatically identifying them reduces the enormous workload and allows more time for direct investigation of potential detections. The results obtained from this study demonstrate the tool’s practicality and usefulness to medical professionals.

Conclusion:

The research conducted by the Visual Telecommunications Application Group at the Polytechnic University of Madrid showcases the positive impact of artificial intelligence in precision medicine. Their AI-based tool offers an efficient method for assessing the potential malignancy of genomic variants, providing valuable support for clinicians and researchers. The promising results achieved through this study have the potential to revolutionize precision medicine and improve patient care.

