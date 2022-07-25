Listen to the audio version of the article

Artificial intelligence to improve the processes of companies or public services. Where competitiveness travels with the quality of the service rendered. From security to tourism to finish with events.

Technology and safety. The spectrum of operations that can be carried out with le with intelligent applications for the smart city is wide. The activities, based on the potential of Iot technologies, the 5G network infrastructure and the blockchain, can allow the monitoring of the movement of people not only within public transport, but also in many other sectors such as tourism, events and retail.

Mobility and water service

Fundamental points that constitute the main result obtained with the Moni5G – Smart Sardegna project, born from the partnership between the University of Cagliari, Linkem and Tiscali which at the end of 2020 had won the tender funded by the Mise on emerging technologies. A plan that concerned, in particular, “two use cases” relating to sustainable mobility (allowing the creation of statistics useful for the management of the city’s mobility services) and the management of the water service.

In this case, there was the possibility of automating and transmitting the measurements of the water quality parameters in real time to activate continuous monitoring and optimization of the purification process.

For Daniele Righi, chief innovation and business development officer, “the positive results of Moni5G show that innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and blockchain, enabled by Linkem’s 5G Fwa (Fixed Wireless Access) network, have a concrete impact on innovation of services for the so-called smart cities and, lastly, on the quality of citizens’ daily life ».