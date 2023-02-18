L’artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of increasing concern from the world, especially of the more complex AIs capable of emulating human thought, such as ChatGPT. However, it could also become a tool for push the limits of our progressas demonstrated by a study published in Nature Cancer dalla University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Artificial Intelligence: how would it act on the tumor?

According to the press release outlining the study, the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a type of brain cancer aggressive and often fatal, with a survival rate five years less than 10%. Identifying the molecular mechanisms driving disease and applying them to precision medicine approaches remains a challenge.

To address this problem, researchers have tried to develop a method to better identify the protein kinases associated with tumor progression. The most active kinases, which researchers call “kinase master”are the ones that are targeted by drugs and other therapies in current cancer treatments.

The research team turned to machine learning (ML) to identify and validate experimentally two particular kinases associated with tumor progression in two subtypes of GBM and some other subtypes of lung, breast and pediatric cancers.

The algorithm, known as Substrate PHosphosite-based Inference for Network of KinaseS (SPHINKS), builds on the researchers’ previous work in classifying glioblastoma. In a study published in the British Journal of Cancer in March 2021, the research team reported that by capturing key cancer cell traits and grouping GBM patients based on their likelihood of survival and their tumor’s vulnerability to drugs , the algorithm revealed a new classification of glioblastoma.

In this week’s study, the researchers independently confirmed those classifications across several omics platforms, including the genomics, proteomics, lipidomics, acetylomics and metabolomics. Then, using the omics datasets, SPHINKS created a complete set of biological interactionsknown as an interactome, to determine which kinases drive tumor growth and resistance to treatments in each subtype of glioblastoma.

These findings highlight how multiomics data and algorithms can be used to predict the targeted therapies that will deliver best treatment options according to the subtype of glioblastoma of each patient. The study suggests that SPHINKS and related approaches can be easily incorporated into laboratories using a clinical classifier and online portal developed by the researchers together with the algorithm.