Artificial intelligence finds defects in embryos

Artificial intelligence is increasingly gaining ground in the biomedical sciences for both segmentation and classification tasks of large image datasets. The latest in chronological order is the artificial intelligence system capable of finding and classifying defects in embryonic development precisely from the images: it is called EmbryoNet and it has managed to beat the experts both in speed and in accuracy.

The software, developed by researchers led by the German University of Constance, was trained with over 2 million images depicting zebrafish embryos – the most widely used animal model in studies of the development and function of genes, in toxicology, oncology and regenerative medicine – but it is freely usable and modifiable also for other animals.

In recent years, Ai is often employed to recognize highly repetitive features, such as single cells or nuclei, but it is also applied for more complex tasks, such as the reconstruction of the entire cerebral vasculature of the mouse, or the in vivo quantification of metastases of cancer. In embryology, deep learning has been used to map synaptic brain connections, in the phenotyping of the worm C. elegans, and in the analysis of beating hearts or vessels of zebrafish. But so far, AI has been underutilized in developmental biology – except for assisted reproduction through in vitro fertilization – even though inherited congenital diseases pose a huge burden to society.

Two years ago, for example, a team of researchers at Kaunas University of Technology in Lithuania applied artificial intelligence methods to evaluate data on human embryonic development. The AI-based system takes pictures of the embryos every five minutes, processes data on their development and reports any anomalies observed. This increases the likelihood of choosing the most viable and healthy early stage embryo for IVF procedures.

EmbryoNet, which is an automatic image analysis software, instead not only identifies and classifies the problems concerning the development of the embryos, but also allows to go back to the particular mechanism at the origin of each defect found.