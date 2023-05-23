Artificial intelligence from ScreenPoint Medical and Volpara Health shows it can be used in…

ScreenPoint Medical

Research from the Mayo Clinic and UCSF shows that the combination of the Transpara ® Exam Score with Volpara TruDensity ® can predict long-term risk of invasive breast cancer.

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN) and the University of California, San Francisco, confirmed that the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) imaging and volumetric breast density algorithms help predict long-term breast cancer risk, especially invasive disease can. The Impact of Artificial Intelligence System and Volumetric Density on Risk Prediction of Interval, Screen-Detected, and Advanced Breast Cancer study was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology published.

The study aimed to determine whether an AI algorithm could contribute to long-term risk prediction for advanced-stage and interval cancers. The researchers used images of 2,412 women with invasive breast cancer and 4,995 matched controls who had digital mammograms 2-5.5 years prior to cancer diagnosis. The performance of traditional assessment methods (traditional radiologist interpretation and BI-RADS® density categories) was compared to the ability of newer AI-assisted methods (precise volumetric density measurements and image-based malignancy risk scores) to predict long-term risk of advanced and interval cancers.

Research results:

The Transpara AI score improves long-term risk prediction for all invasive cancers when combined with clinical risk factors including breast density, screening-detected, advanced and non-advanced cancers. In interval cancer, TruDensity measurements continued to be of paramount importance for discrimination, even years before the onset of cancer.

The AI ​​software used in this study

The Transpara Exam Score is an image-based risk instrument that categorizes exams using a 10-point scale and is used to read mammograms at the same time. The higher the score, the higher the risk of cancer on the mammogram. The clinical studies performed with Transpara show that scores between 1 and 7 (low risk) have a negative predictive value of 99.97%. The Volpara TruDensity AI algorithm uses a combination of X-ray physics and machine learning to generate an accurate volumetric measure of breast composition, eliminating the variability that can arise from human interpretation.

“While we’ve known for decades that density and breast cancer risk are correlated, recent research has really advanced our ability to better understand the implications of density combined with image-based risk to improve personalized medicine for women,” said Professor Dr. Nico Karssemeijer, Chief Scientific Officer at Screenpoint Medical and Faculty Member at Radboud University.

Transpara is used by leading centers worldwide to analyze more than 4 million mammograms. Research shows that with Transpara, up to 45% of interval tumors can be detected earlier while reducing workload and streamlining workflow.

“Breast density is a critical factor in breast cancer risk assessment, and an objective volumetric measurement of density is critical. Through the power of AI, we can uncover valuable insights that help physicians identify individuals at risk for cancer and tailor personalized screening and prevention strategies,” said Ralph Highnam, MD, chief science and innovation officer at Volpara Health.

Volpara’s software is used to assess the breast density of more than 6 million women per year. TruDensity has been proven to reduce reader variability. The radiologists agreed 96% of the time with Volpara’s assessment of whether the tissue was non-dense (a or b) or dense (c or d).

“Early detection of image-based risk can provide high-risk women with a more effective prevention and care pathway. This approach is designed not only to save lives, but also to ensure that women’s lives are disrupted as little as possible when treatment is needed. Today’s screening requires that kind of focused, personal approach. We hope that the work we are doing will empower women and their providers to deliver the right care at the right time,” added Prof Karssemeijer.

