Artificial intelligence helps determine the extent of prostate cancer. « Medicine in the Library

Health

by admin
Artificial intelligence helps determine the extent of prostate cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 5, 2023

The scientists of theUCLA have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that helps determine the extent of cancer within the prostate gland.

In a series of tests, the AI ​​model was found to be more accurate in predicting tumor margins than magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), potentially improving the efficacy of focal therapy, standardizing treatment margin definition, and reducing the chance of tumor recurrence. cancer.

Working with Avenda Health scientists, the team used biopsy data from multiple institutions to train the AI ​​model, called Unfold-AIto define margins during focal therapy.

Current methods, however, may underestimate the extent of prostate cancer, complicating definition of focal treatment margins. AI has the potential to better define these margins than MRI alone.

Read the full text of the article:
Prediction and Mapping of Intraprostatic Tumor Extent with Artificial Intelligence
Alan Priester,… et al.
European Urology Open Science Volume 54, August 2023, Pages 20-27

Source: UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and department of Urology at UCLA

