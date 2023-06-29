Artificial Intelligence helps diagnose lung cancer – Healthcare

Artificial intelligence helps diagnose lung cancer © ANSA/EPA

Developed a tool based on artificial intelligence (AI) with high diagnostic accuracy, which improves the performance of radiologists in identifying lung tumors on chest radiographs: this is what has been demonstrated in a study published in the scientific journal Radiology.

In this study, 30 readers, including 20 chest radiologists with five to 18 years of experience and 10 radiology residents with only two to three years of experience, evaluated 120 chest X-rays without the AI.

From the 120 chest radiographs evaluated, 60 were from lung cancer patients and 60 from healthy controls. Patients had a mean age of 67 years. In a second session, each group of radiologists reinterpreted the radiographs, assisted by a high- or low-precision AI-based tool. The use of high-precision AI has improved the performance of radiologists to a greater extent than low-precision AI. “Our study suggests that AI can help radiologists,” the authors conclude.

In the future, the researchers plan to extend their work on human-AI collaboration to other anomalies found on chest X-rays and CT images.

